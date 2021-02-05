This versatile family space that ticks lots of boxes and is on the market for offers over £249,000

A spacious family home in the Granite City, complete with a beautiful walled garden, is sure to hurt your wallet… right?

Think again, for this lovely four-bedroom property is on the market for a very reasonable price.

You can have modern accommodation and a great location for offers over £249,000, at Number 73, Irvine Place.

This traditional granite pad ticks a lot of boxes, from school catchment area to beautiful outdoor space. And thanks to an elevated position, you can enjoy views across the city skyline all year round.

The versatile accommodation is spread over two floors, and would be ideal for a growing family.

Head on up to the elegant lounge, which is a great room for relaxing in, particularly at this time of year. It boasts an open fire and big windows, alongside a lovely high ceiling.

Decoration has been kept neutral, meaning you have a blank canvas to work with should you wish to add a splash of colour.

The modern kitchen features a comprehensive range of white gloss wall and base units with stone worktops, and there is plenty of space to cook up a storm. There is also ample room for a dining table, meaning you can keep an eye on the kids as you cook.

Two double bedrooms can be found on this level, and would be ideal for teenagers or guests.

Both rooms have lots of room for free-standing furniture, but also offer the potential to be transformed depending on your requirements.

Perhaps you envisage a home office where you can close the door come the end of the working week, or a play room to prevent toys spreading all over the house? A bathroom with a double-ended bath completes the accommodation on this level, meaning the bedrooms could also work well for guests.

Upstairs on the mezzanine level there is a handy storage area, for practicality should never be overlooked.

The galleried upper landing has a deep display shelf and a Velux window, while the two remaining bedrooms are of excellent size and feature dual-aspect windows.

A shower room means you don’t need to trek downstairs either.

Outside there is a real gem thanks to the south-facing walled garden, where you can forget that you’re in a busy city.

It offers well-stocked borders and a paved patio, where you can enjoy dinner alfresco once spring makes an appearance.

With raised beds an increasingly popular option, there is plenty of room for your very own vegetable patch.

The city centre is in walking distance, and you’re also well placed for the Robert Gordon University Campus.

Contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500, or the owners on 07835 960492 or 07854 722724