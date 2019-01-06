This unique north-east Victorian country house is up for sale

Harlaw House is a 19th Century Victorian country house complete with outbuildings, stables, paddocks and its own Commemorative Tower.

The property has retained many original features and comes complete with a tennis court, conservatory, cathedral-style windows and around three acres of land. It’s on the market for offers over £848,000

Just two miles outside of Inverurie and with good links to the A96, Harlaw House has commanding views over the surrounding areas.

Key Facts

Address: Harlaw House, Inverurie, AB51 5DR

Accomodation: Five bedrooms, five living rooms and three bathrooms

Property size: 408m2

Council Tax band: G

Approached by an impressive tree lined driveway, Harlaw House offers the prospective purchaser a rare opportunity to acquire a unique historic property.

Reported to have been built in 1840 as a Manse with a distinctive tower added in 1883 to commemorate the brave citizens of Bon Accord and their Noble Provost Sir Robert Davidson who fell fighting for their country’s rights at the Battle of Harlaw on the 24th July 1411.

The property is set in sylvan grounds extending to approximately 3 acres, including a 1 ½ acre paddock, with the remainder set out in garden grounds.

The original stable block has been converted to a home gym as well as storage sheds, however these could easily be converted back into stables should the purchaser require.

Replacing a previous structure, the current multi-purpose outbuilding is a recent addition incorporating a workshop, golf simulator and double car garage although there could be a range of other uses.

The property features a tennis court which has recently been resurfaced and is a fabulous addition to this property package.

Harlaw House has an imposing exterior and internally retains many original features with the current owners having sympathetically renovated many areas including ceiling roses and panelled ceilings.

Original features include; the stepped ceiling cornices, high skirting boards, ornate architraves, built-in clock at the mezzanine level and impressive staircase.

In addition to this, the current owners have carried out a project of restoration and modernisation as well as extending and improving many areas of the house, both internally and externally.

The property benefits from oil-fired central heating, double glazing and mains water.

The generously proportioned accommodation spans two floors and a mezzanine level with additional accommodation in the tower and rooftop viewing area.

The basement has been converted to a laundry/utility room providing significant storage area.

The ground floor includes the entrance hallway, formal lounge, study/snug, dining room, conservatory, rear entrance and hallway, dining kitchen, utility/boot room and family/sitting/cinema room.

The mezzanine level is accessed by both the main stairwell and rear stairwell and comprises a guest suite with large double bedroom, W.C. and separate bathroom.

This level also gives access to a further cloakroom/W.C.

The upper floor gives access to the master bedroom and a further three, spacious, double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room which has recently been installed in the tower.

The tower itself includes a wooden and metal spiral staircase leading to a viewing gallery with bedroom/snug and up to the rooftop area.

Outside, the property has a stable block with one of the stable/feed rooms converted to a home gym with the other stable and feed/tack room converted to storage.

At the end of the driveway, a large, multi-purpose building, divided into three separate units, is currently used as a garage, work-shop and golf simulator.

There is also a Victorian-style greenhouse set within a raised vegetable and rose garden.

The garden grounds extend to approximately 1.5 acres and a further 1.5 acres of paddock, currently in orchard.