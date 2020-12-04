This two-bed Aberdeen flats is easy on the eye… and budget at offers over £149,000

Although Number Six Bedford Place may look like your typical property for the Granite City, surprises are in store when you cross the threshold.

This two-bedroom ground-floor flat comes not only with a great location, but a purse-friendly price tag to match.

If you’ve ever leafed through an interiors magazine and daydreamed of owning your own stylish dwelling, now is your chance.

Head on into the elegant lounge, where you’ll find original features and sleekness in abundance.

The bay window offers the ideal perch to watch the world go by, and deep tones complement the space perfectly.

Once restrictions allow, you’ll be eager to show guests the ceiling coving, alongside the lovely fireplace.

It strikes just the right balance between grand and trendy, and you’ll look forward to relaxing come the end of the day. This room could also be used as the master bedroom, with plenty of scope for those who might want to change things about.

More options are available in lounge number two, which offers a very different vibe.

With fresh white walls and an office set-up, this space will no doubt come in handy for those working from home.

It could be turned into a further living area, or even a playroom if you have a little one.

The charming kitchen will enable you to dish out meals in no time, and also provides access to the rear garden.

The remaining double bedroom is a good size and comes as a blank canvas, meaning you can easily put your own stamp on the place.

A modern shower room completes the accommodation on offer.

If you thought a garden wasn’t an option in the city, think again.

You can enjoy the shared garden to the rear of the building and there is an exclusive storage cellar for bikes.

Aberdeen University is in easy reach of the property, as are various shops, bars and restaurants.

Contact the owner on 07794 916002, or Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.