This stunning five-bedroom villa is up for sale

This stunning five-bedroom villa boasts high-quality finishings and is set in extensive garden grounds.

The impressive new build home, which has been finished to the highest of standards, is just a short drive away from Tarves, approximately 17 miles from Aberdeen, and it’s on the market for offers over £575,000.

Key Facts

Address: Larick View, Youlieburn, Tarves, AB41 7LH

Accomodation: Five bedrooms, four living rooms and four bathrooms

Property size: 269m2

Council Tax band: D

Among its many features the property boasts double heighted ceilings, Nor Dan double glazing and exterior doors, underfloor heating, oil central heating and a ventilation system throughout.

The property is entered via the spacious and welcoming hallway, which leads on to all further rooms, and the upper floor.

The formal lounge is a great sized room with floor to ceiling windows and a feature wood burning stove.

The kitchen provides an excellent space for family living with ample space for dining. To the front of the property is the impressive sun room, with a feature double height ceiling and windows to all sides.

The utility room is located to the rear of the property and is adjacent to the shower room fitted with a three-piece suite.

To the opposite side of the house, the sitting room boasts a wood burning stove and has an ideal study area.

Bedroom five is currently being used as a gym room, which would also be ideal as an additional bedroom. Completing the lower floor is the office, located to the rear with an exterior door.

The oak/glass turned stairway leads to the spacious upper landing which is flooded with light through the velux windows.

The spacious master bedroom provides a great view to the front and boasts a en suite shower room.

Double bedrooms two and three both boast built in wardrobes fitted with sliding doors and ample space for free standing furniture.

These rooms are complimented by the shower room, which is fitted with a three piece suite.

Double bedroom four has front and side facing windows and has a well fitted bathroom located adjacent.

Outside the sweeping drive provides off road parking for several cars and access to the triple garage.

The garage is fitted with two remotely operated doors and has an additional loft storage area.

The extensive garden grounds are beautifully landscaped and boast large areas of lawn interspersed with areas of shrubs.

Pathways extend around the property and lead onto paved patio which ideal for alfresco dining and offering fantastic views.

Included in the sale price are all light fittings, blinds and floor coverings, together with the white goods in the kitchen and utility room.