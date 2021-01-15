This spacious apartment in a former Aberdeenshire bank is on the market for offers over £220,000

There is something quite special about residing in the countryside.

Not only does it provide relief from the hustle and bustle of buzzing cities and towns, but it also allows you to admire the great outdoors to your heart’s content.

While this is always much needed, it is certainly a requirement in the current climate, along with having spacious interiors that are versatile, since we’ve been required to spend excessive amounts of time at home over the past 10 months.

Situated in the rural village of Strichen, Windrush, 1A High Street provides just that and much more.

The traditional three-bedroom apartment, which was originally a bank and bankhouse, boasts exceptional accommodation spanning three floors. It also retains many fine features such as high skirtings, deep ceiling cornice, ceiling roses and dado rails.

The entrance is to the rear of the building with a door leading up to a small vestibule, where you will find a well-proportioned double bedroom – with ample space for free-standing furnishings and lovely views overlooking the town – and a bathroom.

Steps lead up to the grand reception hall, which gives access to the lovely lounge, separate dining room and upgraded fully-fitted kitchen. These rooms offer fantastic spaces for hosting dinner parties, and cooking up and enjoying delicious dishes with friends, family and loved ones – when restrictions ease, of course.

The kitchen provides plenty of storage and features both wood-effect and stylish high-gloss cabinets at high and low levels.

Two bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as a home office, are also on this floor. This bedroom could also be transformed into a nursery, library, gym or study depending on what the occupants require.

The remaining accommodation is based on the top level, which includes an additional sitting room, double bedroom, and an en suite shower room.

While you’re sure to relish every minute within the charming home, its outdoor features are equally as impressive.

Outside, a gate leads into the extensive driveway, which gives access to the detached garage and gardens – laid mainly to gravel with some perennial shrubbery and planting.

As for nearby amenities, Fraserburgh is only a short drive away. All amenities are well catered for here.

There is a wide choice of leisure facilities, as well as cafes, restaurants, hotels, bars and shops. There are also numerous primary schools, a secondary school and a college of further education.

The town’s location and popular beach make it an ideal base for touring the surrounding countryside on bike or on foot.

All of these features make Number 1A ideal for families and couples of all ages.

• Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01358 720777 to arrange a viewing or find out more information.