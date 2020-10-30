This lovely Aberdeen home has layout to suit modern lifestyle and is on the market for offers over £425,000

Painting the walls of your home in shades of grey, charcoal and white has been a hugely popular trend in the past few years.

What makes these tones work really well is teaming them with pops of vibrant, bright colour.

Something the owner of Number Six Whitehills Path in Cove, Aberdeen, has done very well.

Funky, colourful artwork on the wall, bright cushions and zingy orange-coloured seating in the kitchen combine to give this luxury, detached five-bedroom house with double garage, a contemporary, funky look.

Remove these accessories though and the new owners have a lovely blank canvas to work with, allowing them to easily put their own, unique style stamp upon it.

Built by Stewart Milne Homes, the hi-spec property, which is on the market at offers over £425,000, has been designed with a layout to suit modern-day lifestyles. Large windows throughout make it bright and airy.

Along with standard features such as gas central heating and double glazing, the house comes with extras including Amtico flooring and quality porcelain floor tiles in the bathrooms and en suites.

The layout begins with an entrance hallway with cloakroom, WC and basin.

The spacious family lounge overlooks the front garden, while the kitchen, which has huge windows, is a great family area with stylish units, a breakfast bar and plenty of space for a dining table or sofa.

Next to it is a handy utility room with further units, and a door to the garden and garage.

Moving upstairs, there’s an open plan area that could be used as a home office or study.

The master bedroom also benefits from lots of natural light thanks to twin almost floor-to-ceiling windows, and has an en suite shower room and two built-in wardrobes. A second guest double bedroom also has its own en suite, and like the remaining three other double bedrooms, has built-in wardrobes.

The centrally located luxury family bathroom has been fitted with a three-piece suite complete with a separate shower cubicle.

Outside, there’s a child and pet-friendly, fully enclosed, private rear garden which enjoys a sunny aspect, while the driveway at the front has space for two vehicles. Whitehills Path lies within one of the newer developed areas of Cove, which is on the southern outskirts of Aberdeen.

Amenities close to hand include a branch of Sainsbury’s and a cafe.

Nursery, primary and secondary schools are close by, as is a children’s playpark and lovely coastal walks.

On the market with Aberdein Considine, contact Nikki Hempseed on 01224 589589.