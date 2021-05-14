This grand Victorian property in Royal Deeside with a history stretching back 180 years is on the market for £675,000

Such is the rich history of Norton House, Kincardine O’Neil, it boasts its own set of press cuttings.

Owner David Robb shared a selection of fascinating newspaper articles in which the grand Victorian property in Royal Deeside featured – some dating back to the 19th Century.

An article in 1848 described it as Victoria Inn and stated: “The inn is situated in a cheerful locality, much visited by summer visitors and strangers and being placed close to the royal route to Balmoral, it commands the certain means of securing a large trade, in the hands of a tenant accustomed to conduct the operations of a fashionable inn.”

However, in 1849, another report described the difficulties of obtaining a licence for the inn.

Mr Robb said one of the issues was rivalry among local innkeepers as they competed for a share of the Balmoral tourist boom.

Victoria Inn eventually became Norton House and a newspaper article from circa 1932 described an enchanting scene.

“An afternoon of sunshine benefited the fete which Col Sir Arthur and Lady Ferguson organised in the grounds of their residence, Norton House, with the object of providing funds with which to complete the Sports Club pavilion.

“Little spaniel puppies, while not figuring in the official list of ‘exhibits’, received as much attention and feminine praise as the pet lamb.”

Norton House dates back to 1840 and sits in around one acre of garden grounds with views towards the River Dee. It is a fine traditional property, with three reception rooms and six/seven bedrooms.

It was extended during the 1950s and has been a superb family home since.

David and his wife Heather have lived there since August 2000. He told how they first discovered it.

“Heather used to visit a friend who lived here and our boys played with her five children.

“My wife fell in love with the property and was delighted when her friend told her it was for sale.”

Asked about what attracted him most to the property, he replied: “Large spacious rooms with lovely period features. Lots of space for our family and their many friends – one drawback was our youngest son had a drum kit and all the other members of the band had to come here because it was easier than us moving the drum kit.

“Great separate accommodation for guests, ideal for large family gatherings and parties.

“All in all, Norton House has been a wonderful family home for us all.”

He summed up its appeal in three words: “Uniqueness. Spaciousness. Peacefulness.”

So why move? David said: “We are both retired and our boys have flown the nest. There are just two of us rattling around here now and, although we have loved the property, it is with great sadness that we are moving to a smaller, more suitable house.”

They will leave with a treasure trove of memories, including, most recently, a wedding in the grounds.

“My son and his wife lived in the ground floor flat with their dog for two years before moving to Edinburgh a little over a year ago,” said David.

“They were married in June 2019 and we held the reception here in three large tepees in the garden.”