This family-friendly four-bedroom granite home is on the market for offers over £615,000

This substantial four-bedroom granite dwelling house exudes fine period detail throughout, which is enhanced by timeless neutral decoration.

This, along with its well-proportioned accommodation and extensive garden, is what attracted Nico Brunsmann, 54, and his family to 5 Forest Road six years ago.

The prime west end location also caught their eye. It is close to a line-up of amenities, including reputable primary and secondary schools, a good variety of local shops, restaurants and leisure facilities, and enjoys easy access to the main arterial routes to all north-east business centres.

“We used to live in Upper Deeside, but the daily commute into Aberdeen for work and school was becoming too busy and time-consuming,” Nico, a managing director of an oil and gas company, said.

“What appealed to us initially was the fact that 5 Forest Road is a traditional granite property, which is very close to the school the kids are going to.

“I work in the city centre and can now walk to work, avoiding the commute in the car that I had done for years and giving me some welcome daily exercise.

“We also loved the tall ceilings and the period features, as well as the light coming into the property at various times during the day.

“The garden to the rear of the house is a lovely place to sit and relax and is remarkably quiet given that the property is so close to the city centre.

“And an added benefit is our favourite restaurant is just around the corner – and there are numerous other restaurants and bars close by.”

The impressive family home offers an enviable level of generously proportioned living accommodation spanning three floors.

This includes the welcoming entrance vestibule, which leads to the reception hall with a sweeping staircase to the upper floors, versatile dining room with bay window and the elegant lounge.

The lounge is the ideal space for family living with a continuous flow to the outside, with full-height glass doors leading out to the enclosed rear garden. It also allows you to overlook the property’s leafy rear garden.

Nico added: “I love the lounge downstairs. There is a gas-fired fireplace, which makes the room cosy in the winter, and full-sized French doors that open on to the rear garden.”

There is also a comprehensively equipped kitchen – with ample space for dining – a utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor, you will find an attractive family room to the front, two generously proportioned double bedrooms and a smart family bathroom.

Moving to the upper level, there are two further double bedrooms and a quality shower room.

Number 5 was originally a five-bedroom home, but Nico and his family have utilised one as an additional lounge. This showcases the versatility of the property.

“The house has the perfect layout for a family,” Nico added. “All rooms are generously proportioned, and it comes with a generous double garage located in close proximity to the house.

“The second floor has two bedrooms and its own bathroom, which is ideal for kids – and parents – that want a bit of independence.

“There are also two lounges, one on the ground floor and one on the first floor.

“When we moved in, the house had already been upgraded with a new kitchen and bathrooms. So our efforts have focused on decorating inside and out, as well as landscaping and planting in the gardens to front and rear.”

An easily maintained front garden is outside, along with a secluded garden to the rear. Here, a paved patio provides the ideal space for alfresco dining.

There are also two stores providing additional storage and a double garage.

Speaking on why the family has decided to relocate, Nico says they are now looking to downsize.

“When we moved into 5 Forest Road six years ago, it was with two of our three kids,” Nico added. “However, all three kids have now left home and it is time to downsize.

“This house is ideal for families and I hope that the next owners will enjoy it as much as we have.”

Number 5 is on the market at offers over £615,000.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or the seller on 07921 581654 to arrange a viewing.