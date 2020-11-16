This beautiful north-east steading has all you could wish for and is on the market for offers over £580,000

Ronnie and Soo Manson own the sort of fabulous house that makes you wish home working will forever be the norm.

It has everything you could dream of to experience a perfect work/life balance, including a stunning heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym and office.

Then there’s the bar, large rooms for entertaining, superb gardens and covered terrace, fabulous coastline views and a separate, self-contained bothy which can be used to bring in some extra income.

The Steading at East Cammachmore, near Portlethen, has been the Mansons’ home for 27 years, and during that time Ronnie and Soo, who have both owned premises and worked in the licensed trade for 37 years, have lavished unlimited TLC on the stone-built house.

“It was originally a steading which had previously been converted, standing in a garden with just a single plant,” said Ronnie.

Keen to stamp their own style on the property, they applied for planning permission to build a conservatory which would make the most of the fine views.

“Plans to remove a bay window and install a conservatory fell through but for some reason plans to build a swimming pool were accepted, which was great,” said Ronnie.

“The pool is four feet deep and six metres by eight metres, so a decent size. Over the years we’ve had many family members and friends make use of the pool.

“Soo and I are both keen swimmers, so also use it regularly.”

With its floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled lounging area and sauna and shower at lower ground floor level, this area gives the house the wow factor.

But it’s not the only space that’s dripping in style.

Passing through colourful, established gardens created and planted by Ronnie and including ponds filled with koi carp, the house exterior oozes charm and character, thanks in part to the covered terrace – an idyllic outdoor space to enjoy the views.

A light and airy vestibule opens into the large, farmhouse-style kitchen with central island.

From here there’s access to the enormous lounge with vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and walls, polished hardwood floor and an impressive open fireplace incorporating a multi-fuel stove.

“Sitting here with the stove on is one of Soo’s favourite things as it makes it a really cosy space,” said Ronnie.

As for the wooden floor, it positively gleams…

“I am particularly pleased with the result after completing the difficult task of sanding it down and giving it several coats of specialist varnish,” said Ronnie.

Tucked in the corner of the room is a bespoke bar.

“I did like to party and entertain guests, so it was handy having the wee bar.

“It’s a great room for a party, and for my 50th birthday we had the band The Bloody Marys perform here while 70 guests partied along.”

Adjacent to the lounge is a large, formal dining room, ideal for dinner parties, which also gives direct access to the stylish, wrap-around balcony.

The lounge also gives access to the pool and to an inner hall leading to four double bedrooms, including the master which has exceptional built-in wardrobes and a luxurious en suite bathroom.

There’s also a separate stylish shower room, multi-purpose study/home office/gym, utility and boiler rooms.

“There is further accommodation in the detached, two-bedroom bothy,” said Ronnie.

“When we moved in it was a garage with a fallen-in roof.

“I restored it and initially used it as a games room before transforming it into a two-bedroom apartment with an open-plan lounge/kitchen, which we have successfully let out.

“This has been a very happy home for us and what we particularly like about it is that there’s always plenty of space for us both to work on various projects.

“It’s in a peaceful location, we have lovely neighbours and enjoy some amazing sunsets, but the time has come for me to put my feet up and perhaps head for warmer climes.”

Located within easy reach of Newtonhill, to describe this property as a house is to do it an injustice as it’s more like a tranquil retreat – which could soon be yours.

It’s on the market at offers over £580,000.

To arrange a viewing, contact 07860 714359 or Gavin Bain and Co on 01224 623040.