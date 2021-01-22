This attractive, spacious Aberdeen flat boasting a great location is on the market for offers over £130,000

Situated in the popular residential area of Stoneywood, near Dyce, 57 Brimmond View is ideal for couples, young professionals and families alike.

Not only is the location well served by a line-up of shops, eateries, public transport facilities and primary and secondary schools, but it is also extremely convenient for the airport and various oil-related offices at Dyce and Kingswells and most parts of Aberdeen.

As for the two-bedroom flat itself, it is spacious, well presented and in walk-in condition, allowing the future buyer to relocate with ease and the minimum of inconvenience.

It is located on the top floor of the building, offering pleasant, far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside from a number of the rooms.

Luckily, there are a number of windows allowing you to soak up the views all year round.

On entering, the hallway with ample built-in storage gives access to all accommodation.

This includes a large, modern lounge with Velux windows and a dining kitchen, which has ample space for free-standing furniture and is fitted with a range of stylish base and wall units and integrated appliances.

In both rooms, you will enjoy hosting dinner parties and cooking for friends, family and loved ones.

There are also two double bedrooms, both of which are located at the front and have built-in wardrobes and free-standing furniture, so occupants won’t be short of space for personal items and clothing.

While the second bedroom may become an unused area or dumping ground for items that have no other home in the future, there is the potential to transform it into a luxurious dressing room, tranquil reading room, home cinema, classroom or games room – with a bit of careful planning and clever design.

And whether you work from home or not at the moment, a dedicated home office or study would be a practical option as well, giving you the perfect place to store items such as a computer, printer, paperwork and bills that often take over the house.

The contemporary bathroom completes the impressive accommodation.

It comprises a bath with shower, wash-hand basin, WC and window.

Outside, the property benefits even further from an allocated parking space and a shared drying green.

Occupants will also enjoy being surrounded by scenic countryside, where they can venture out and about when they please.

There are plenty of trails for walks, cycling and other outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Contact James & George Collie on 01224 572777 to arrange a viewing or contact the seller on 07852 740463.