This £950,000 north-east home comes with its own indoor swimming pool, gym and cinema

Just imagine being able to wake up in the morning, walk downstairs and take a quick plunge in your very own indoor swimming pool.

And for less than £1 million this dream could be made a reality if you snap up this home just outside Peterhead.

The six-bedroom property in Inverugie also comes with a gym, steam room, two garages and a cinema room.

Not only that, the three balconies provide elevated views of the picturesque countryside.

So let’s take a virtual look inside and find out what else you get for the price.

Main Floor

The vast majority of this property’s living space is spread out across a single floor.

The large entrance and reception halls are flooded with light and offer access to the main lounge, master bedroom and bedroom two.

And to give some idea of the size of this area, it’s big enough for a grand piano and an L-shaped sofa.

Moving through a set of double doors takes you into s spacious lounge with fireplace and parquet flooring has views across the garden and access to the balcony.

Another set of double doors takes you into a dedicated dining room large enough for a 10-seater table.

Next door we have the large kitchen with a large stainless steel gas range, built-in cold store accessed through a metal door and a large kitchen island proving the perfect spot to make dinner while chatting to guests in this room’s own dining area.

Heading out of this room into a second corridor provides access to bedrooms three and four, the study, one of the double garages and the utility room.

All four bedrooms on this floor include their own en-suites with shower, however, the master bedroom takes this a step further with an attached dressing room with open storage and walk-in shower.

The angled master room provides the bed with views of the garden and surrounding countryside through a four-paned corner window.

Top Floor

Heading up the black steel and wood designer staircase takes us up to the second floor of this five-bedroom home.

Here we find a large games room complete with Fussball and table tennis tables. There’s even access to the balcony with views over the garden from her.

Upstairs also boasts a large room currently set up with a projector on the ceiling, this would make the perfect cinema room with the addition of a little bit more soft furnishing. The bar area in here will make it perfect for entertaining and those movie marathons.

Finally, the property’s fifth bedroom is on this floor, and despite not having an ensuite, it does have its own balcony.

Basement Level

Heading downstairs we come across this house’s wow factor. An indoor swimming pool with loungers already set up.

So you could head downstairs have a quick work out in the gym, jump in the steam room and then finish off with a few laps of your own pool

This area leads straight out onto the garden, with a patio area outside the door, and access to this level’s double garage. Up a few steps straight in front of you is a large grassy area, with mature trees providing privacy on two sides, and a high wall sealing off the outside world on the other side.

To find out more about this property, and to view the home report, click here to visit the Masson Glennie website.