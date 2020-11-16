These two fixed price properties will help take the guesswork out of buying a new home

In these ever-changing times, it’s nice to be able to experience the sense of security you get when buying a property at a fixed price.

All the guesswork is taken out of the buying process as worries about how much to offer are removed.

The asking price is there for everyone to see, so all you need do is decide if it is the right property for your budget, and start making plans.

Highlighted here are two excellent examples of fixed properties for sale, one in Aberdeen, the other in Lossiemouth.

8a Mount Street – £89,999

Set back from the main road, and forming part of a substantial granite-built tenement, is this lovely top-floor flat which is being sold with lots of furnishings.

Number 8A Mount Street is in the popular Rosemount area of Aberdeen and very handy for local universities, hospitals and the city centre itself.

Rosemount, home to two fantastic parks, has something of a “village” atmosphere and within you’ll find a great range of independent shops, businesses and eateries as well as supermarkets.

Step across the threshold of this property and you’ll find a well-presented apartment which begins with an entry hall, with security entry system, giving access to all the accommodation.

There’s a large lounge at the front of the property, overlooking the well-maintained shared garden at the front.

Tastefully decorated, the lounge has ample room for a dining table and chairs, as well as living room furniture.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wood-effect base and wall units, teamed with light-coloured worktops and contrasting tiled splashback.

An integrated gas hob, electric oven and fridge are also included in the fixed asking price of £89,999.

On the half landing in the hallway outside the flat there’s an exclusively owned area for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The double bedroom, a peaceful room with built-in wardrobe and over-bed storage, is located at the rear of the property.

Just off this room there’s a separate room with a window and large, deep storage cupboard.

This room could be used as a study or office which makes it ideal for anyone working from home in the current climate.

A shower room, with shower cubicle, wash-hand basin and WC, completes the accommodation.

Outside, there’s a shared garden and on-street permit parking.

Contact: James and George Collie on 01224 572777.

10 Kellas Avenue – £93,000

For a fixed price of £93,000 there’s an opportunity to own a good-sized two-bedroom first-floor flat in Lossiemouth.

Unlike many flats where there’s a shared garden, this property has its own rear garden, enclosed and gated, complete with store shed, which makes it ideal for anyone with youngsters or a pet.

Number 10 Kellas Avenue has an entrance porch with plenty of space for storing coats and shoes, which leads into a good-sized hallway with built-in storage and a hatch giving access to the loft.

The lounge is a nice bright room with plenty of space for comfortable furniture, while the kitchen/breakfast room has a good range of base and wall units, and comes complete with an integrated gas hob, overhead extractor unit and electric oven.

There’s also space for a washing machine and a fridge/freezer.

There are two double bedrooms, one of which benefits from a built-in double wardrobe, and last but not least, a bathroom with a three-piece suite and over-bath electric Mira shower.

Double glazed and with gas central heating provided by a newly fitted Worcester Gas Boiler, this would make a super first-time-buy flat for someone.

Lossiemouth is a lively town with lots of amenities and two superb sandy beaches – both of which are within easy walking distance of this property. Contact Grampian Property Centre on 01343 549944.