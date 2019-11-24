Offers over £285,000: Stylish villa spacious yet cosy

Occupying an enviable position in a quiet cul-de-sac, this stylish property is spacious yet cosy.

Owner Iain Gallow, who works as a project manager, has enjoyed living in this villa with his family for almost two decades. Now that his children have moved out, Iain and his fiance Kirsten, who works as a banker, are looking for their next dream home.

17 Inkbottle Way, Stonehaven

Stylish four-bedroom detached villa located in Stonehaven.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224623400

Iain said: “We would like to stay living in the north-east. We’re considering different locations and checking which houses become available on the market.”

One of the things Iain loves about the four-bedroom detached villa is its location.

He said: “Stonehaven is such a lovely place to live in because it’s close to the coast, hills and forest, too. The property is located in a quiet cul-de-sac so it’s very private. Primary and secondary schools are also nearby, so I think the house would make a nice home for a young family to move into and grow up here like mine did.”

The trendy accommodation comprises an inviting entrance vestibule, cloakroom, hallway and kitchen and dining area on open plan with the property’s lounge.

Iain said: “My favourite room of the property would have to be the kitchen. I quite like cooking and since the kitchen is on open plan with the lounge, you can cook and socialise at the same time.”

The villa also has four well-proportioned bedrooms, one of which benefits from an en suite shower room.

Iain said: “The master bedroom is a quiet and bright room. We have recently upgraded the property – the bathroom and carpets are new.

“The house is really in a ready-to-move-into condition.”

The property benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and an enclosed rear garden.

Iain said: “The garden is south-facing and we have a patio area there. It’s quite mature, so it’s very private, too. We have a great garage and I used it to restore a couple of cars over the years.”