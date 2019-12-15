Offers over £270,000: Stylish townhouse in a great location

Featuring an exclusive balcony area, this desirable four-bedroom home offers generous living accommodation spanning three floors.

Located close to the city centre, the property is ideal for families, professionals or as a buy-to-let investment.

27 Frater Place, Aberdeen

Spacious four bedroom townhouse set within grounds of the former City Hospital

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589

Gillian McMillan, a 63-year-old therapist, has lived in No 27 for the past 12 years and was instantly attracted to its modern interiors.

Gillian said: “It was a completely new property when I purchased it, so the decor inside was fresh, bright and modern throughout. And it’s still in immaculate condition today.

“The area is fantastic, too. The centre of Aberdeen is around a 10-minute walk away, while the beach and a range of shopping facilities are right around the corner.”

On entering the home, there is a welcoming entrance hall which provides access to the integral garage and utility room, as well as a versatile bedroom which could be utilised as a study or home office.

Upstairs, there is a kitchen diner set on open-plan with the family room, providing a great space should you be expecting guests.

“I’ve always loved this room,” said Gillian.

“Despite it being a big and open space, it’s cosy all year round. And the large windows offer lovely views.”

The first floor also contains a well-proportioned lounge, with French doors providing access to the superb balcony area outside.

Further accommodation comprises a master bedroom with two double fitted wardrobes and stylish en-suite shower room, contemporary family bathroom, and two further double bedrooms with ample space for free standing furnishings.

Gillian said: “Each bedroom is of a fantastic size, so the property would be great for families, couples or those looking to lease it out.

“The south-facing garden is another added benefit to the home. It’s a great area come the summer months for outdoor entertaining.”

“There are so many great things about the home and I’m very sorry to be leaving. But I’m currently looking to downsize as there’s simply too much space for just one person.”