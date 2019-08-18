Offers over £610,000: Stylish place to make a home

Samantha Hall and her family have called this stylish property, in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious residential suburbs, home for more than a decade.

Located in Bieldside, this four/five-bedroom detached executive family home occupies a large landscaped area of 1/5th acre.

Samantha, who used to work as a secretary, has lived in this spacious property with her husband Julian, who is employed in the oil and gas industry, and her two children before they moved out, for 15 years.

Now, the married couple is looking to relocate to be closer to her husband’s work.

Samantha said: “I think this property would definitely be ideal for a family. It’s in walking distance to a school and also a short distance from the railway line and the AWPR.”

Capitalising on the sunny aspect, the property’s lounge, which features a marble fireplace, is at the centre of the ground-floor accommodation.

There’s also a smart and stylish dining room and a kitchen fitted with an extensive range of base and wall units with high-gloss grey doors and stainless steel handles.

Samantha said: “It’s a great entertaining area. I would say we spend most of our time there. All the rooms are bright and great-sized.”

On the upper level, there’s a generously sized master bedroom, which benefits from a large en suite shower room and also a dressing room.

There are further four bedrooms in the property, one of which is currently utilised as a study and another one benefits from a modern en suite shower room.

Samantha really likes the property’s garden because it’s “private and not overlooked”.

She added: “We put a large two-level decking area in the garden.”