Four-bedroom family home in friendly north-east village

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in a quiet north-east village is on the market for offers over £375,000.

This south facing home is simply fabulous. Finished to a high standard throughout this home has been completed with stylish ‘Laings of Inverurie’ kitchens, bathrooms, natural oak doors and finishing’s throughout with ‘Karndean’ flooring on the ground floor.

Key Facts

Address: 55 Stuart Crescent, Kemnay, Inverurie, AB51 5RZ

Price: Offers £375,000

Accomodation: Four bedrooms, two living rooms and three bathrooms

Council Tax band: F

The heart of the home is the dining/family kitchen which has been fitted with quality base and wall units, breakfast bar/island, double doors to the patio area and ample space for a variety of furniture.

Upstairs the two main features of the home is the breath taking high ceiling with vaulted triangle window and hanging pendant lights and south facing balcony accessed off the master bedroom offering stunning sights of the Bennachie range and the Place of Origin in Kemnay.

All four double bedrooms are a good size, feature mirrored built in wardrobes and to the rear have panoramic countryside views.

The integral double garage has been fitted with remote controlled electric doors, power, light, water tap and drain.

The property sits on a large plot offering ample off street parking by the tarred driveway.

The large rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with patio area ideal for alfresco dining and has been fitted with a double socket and water tap.

An added extra to the property are the south facing solar panels providing hot water.