£800 per month: Stylish and roomy flat with views of Aberdeen park

Enjoying an enviable location and pleasant views, this desirable four-bedroom flat is great for families.

The accommodation, which spans two floors, is both modern and stylish.

Martin Kingdon, head of residential leasing at Peterkins, says “the home has much to offer.”

81 Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen

Impressive four-bedroom upper flat enjoying pleasant views over Sunnybank Park.

Viewing: Peterkins on 01224 428050

Martin added: “The property is ideally located for not only access to the city centre, but also Aberdeen Royal infirmary, Kittybrewster Retail Park, Aberdeen University and the city’s picturesque beach front.

“Regular transport links are available nearby to various parts of the city, too, as well as a range of attractions and scenic walking routes.”

With regards to the impressive interior, Martin says the flat “is furnished to a great standard throughout.”

“It has a wonderful warm homely feel to it, with its features including a wood-burning stove,” Martin added.

Inside, there is a welcoming hallway, elegant lounge with bay window, fully fitted kitchen with an array of integrated appliances, spacious dining room, and modern family bathroom.

There are also three double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all of which are versatile and boast ample space for free standing furnishings.

Martin said: “With four bedrooms and its well-proportioned rooms, this home would be an ideal base for any family looking for some extra space.

“It’s just as impressive outside, as there is ample on-street permit parking available and exclusive areas of garden to the rear, with access the outhouse.”

The rear garden provides a fantastic area come the summer months, where occupants can enjoy al fresco dining and host outdoor get-togethers.

The home also boasts stunning views over Sunnybank Park, as well.

Heating is provided by a central heating system and all windows are double glazed.

Number 81 is available for lease on a fully furnished basis.