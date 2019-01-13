Stunning apartment with views over the River Don

Enjoying an enviable location on the banks of the River Don, this stylish property forms part of a modern development.

Immaculately presented, this two-bedroom executive ground floor apartment was finished to a high standard with neutral decor and contemporary fixtures throughout.

The modern apartment offers a good level of accommodation.

Key Facts

Price: £750 per month

Address: 23a, Burnside DriveDyce, Aberdeen, AB21 0HW

Accommodation: 2 bedrooms, 1 living rooms and 2 bathrooms

Property size: 79m2

Council Tax band: D

There is a welcoming hallway with two storage cupboards, a spacious dining lounge set on open plan with kitchen fitted with a good range of wall and base units, well-proportioned master bedroom with built in wardrobes and an en suite shower room, and a further double bedroom.

A modern bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath completes the accommodation.

The well-presented property is bright and airy.

Kirsty Stewart, lettings adviser at Aberdein Considine, said: “The floor to ceiling windows overlook the river and allow ample natural light to flood the rooms.”

The spacious apartment benefits from under floor heating, double glazing, security entry system and a balcony with stunning views over the River Don and countryside beyond.

The balcony can be accessed from the property’s kitchen.

Externally, there are landscaped communal garden grounds and resident’s car park with allocated parking space.

Kirsty added: “The property is ideal for professionals, someone who is looking for something all on one floor or young couples.

“It is in ready-to-move-in condition.

“The property is close to local amenities, transport links as well as oil-related companies in Dyce, Kingswells, Westhill and Bridge of Don.”

Residents can also go on “stunning riverside walks”. The flat is available for lease on a fully furnished basis with no pets, no smokers and no students permitted.