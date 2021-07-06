Stunning Aberdeenshire steading could be yours for £550k

Move on to pastures new in this stunning countryside steading complete with its very own paddock for ponies and livestock.

From the stylish and modern interior and spacious accommodation to the extensive gardens and secluded location near Oldmeldrum, The Courtyard is the perfect home for growing families.

Set within 2.3 acres of land, the exceptionally attractive detached property has four public/ five bedrooms.

Take a look inside

First impressions are great as the naturally bright home opens up with an entrance vestibule and a long hallway.

Precious family time can be spent in the spacious lounge where views overlooking the courtyard to the paddock can be enjoyed.

During winter, this room is the perfect place to snuggle up with a mug of cocoa as it has a wood-burning stove.

Dream kitchen

From here, steps lead to the dining room where delicious home cooked meals can be savoured while taking in the stunning panoramic views.

And if a luxury kitchen is top on your property wish list then you’re in luck.

Fitted by Patersons of Oldmeldrum, the kitchen features a central island, breakfast bar, walk-in larder cupboard and a triple dual fuel Aga cooker.

If that wasn’t enough, the kitchen also comes with a dishwasher, two integral fridges and a wall-mounted TV as well as endless storage space and two fridge drawers.

During the summer months, you can throw open the French doors and head out to the garden to enjoy some alfresco dining.

Entertaining

Meanwhile, family movie or games nights can be enjoyed in the family room, which also offers views over the courtyard.

For those who are working at home, this property is perfect as it has an excellent office/bedroom space.

Also on the ground floor are two attractive bedrooms with en suites, a further bedroom, shower room and toilet.

Magnificent views

Upstairs is where you will find the spacious master bedroom where you can wake up to magnificent views thanks to three south-facing Velux windows.

The master bedroom was simply made for relaxing as it also boasts an upgraded en suite with a bath below a large Velux window.

Paddock for ponies

Outside is equally impressive as there is a paddock which extends to about 2.5 acres and is ideal for equestrian purposes, livestock or dog exercising.

A gate leads to the beautiful garden where there is a courtyard with majestic mature trees and stone dykes.

With a plethora of colourful shrubs and raised beds, the garden is the ideal place to unwind after a long day.

From here, gates lead to the enclosed gardens where further views can be soaked up.

And whether it’s a glass of wine with friends or a family barbecue, the large outdoor paved patio is a great outdoor social space.

In addition, there’s also a vegetable plot and a covered wood shed.

Parking

Parking is taken care of as there is a driveway and large parking area as well as a double garage with two remote controlled doors, power, light and water.

Other key features include a utility room and plenty of storage space.

Location

In terms of location, Oldmeldrum, a short drive away, is a charming rural village designated as a conservation area.

It is well served by shops, hotels and services and is within easy commuting distance of Aberdeen, Inverurie and the airport at Dyce.

There is a primary school in the village with secondary education available at Meldrum Academy.

Take a look

The Courtyard, Backgreens, Oldmeldrum, is on the market for offers over £550,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01467 629300 or for more details go to the website.