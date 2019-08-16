SPONSORED: Win a beautiful Scottish mansion – just by answering one question!

The owners of a stunning five-bedroom home are offering you the chance to win their house – and help charity at the same time!

Worth £570,000, the luxury home in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, has five bedrooms, four public rooms, a sun lounge – and a sauna in the attic!

But after struggling to sell, the current owners decided to create a competition that will also give part of the profits to charity.

The owner explained: “In a difficult property market, we had to consider an alternative and a more creative way… it’s that simple!

“This is not a lottery but a competition, which is open to everyone over 18 years of age all over the world.

“We believe that we have given every eligible person who answers the competition question correctly, an opportunity to benefit from a truly remarkable home in Scotland.”

The website explains: “Built in the early 1900’s and situated in arguably one of the finest areas in Airdrie, 62 Alexander Street greatly benefits from its central location with all local amenities of Airdrie town centre within walking distance.

“The property sits amidst extensive, carefully maintained and secluded landscaped gardens and is set far back from the road.

“A paved drive allows for parking of multiple vehicles and leads to detached garage. The property further benefits from gas central heating and double-glazing.”

Adults get one free postal entry or you can enter online for £2.50 at drawahouse.com with entries closing in March 2020. You can enter as many times as you like and the winner will be notified within 21 days of the competition closing.

Entrants have to get the correct answer to a question about Airdrie’s observatory to be in with a chance of winning.

St Andrew’s Hospice will receive 10 per cent of the profits from the competition.

To view full information about 62 Alexander Street, and the competition, visit the Draw A House website.