SPONSORED: Why now is the best time to move with Barratt Homes

During strange and unpredictable times, home comforts tend to be appreciated more than ever. But, after months of staying indoors, home comforts may have turned to discomforts for many who now crave more space, a more modern layout or even just a fresh start.

As normality steadily resumes, now’s the time to make that next move. And to celebrate, Barratt Homes has reopened its sites across the north-east with lots of exciting new deals – especially for those who want to end 2020 on a brighter note with a new place to call home.

Here are just some of the homes on offer with a 2020 move-in date. Plots are selling fast, so contact their friendly team now to find out more about the incentives available on selected properties.

The best of both worlds

Struggling to decide between the city or the countryside? How about moving somewhere that offers the best of both worlds. That’s what’s on offer at Countesswells where Barratt Homes has a great choice of starter and family homes available, with future schools, parks, commercial, medical and retail amenities on the doorstep.

The ‘Abergeldie’ at Countesswells is a fantastic choice for growing families or second-steppers. Downstairs, the property offers an impressive open-plan dining kitchen and a bright and spacious lounge with direct access to the garden. Meanwhile, the upper floor, accessed by a feature staircase, offers three generously proportioned bedrooms, with an en-suite just off the main bedroom and a family bathroom completing the floor.

In addition to the Abergeldie’s desirable size, space and design, Barratt Homes is offering a wide range of options to help buyers make their move. This includes Part Exchange – which provides a guaranteed buyer for your current property – as well as a range of upgrades including free flooring, wardrobes and an enhanced kitchen package. It could be yours from only £249,995

Keeping your heart in the city

Do you prefer the benefits of living in the heart of the city but also enjoy being surrounded by green space and parks? Well, look no further than Westburn Gardens where Barratt Homes has a quality selection of two and three-bedroom ‘Royal Cornhill’ apartments available from £185,995.

The apartments are ideal for first-time buyers and those who are looking to reap the benefits of living in the city. Designed with modern life in mind, there are a range of properties with open-plan layouts, two or three double bedrooms and a handy utility space.

Those who work at the nearby hospital could also be eligible for a contribution of more than £9,000 towards their deposit as part of Barratt Homes’ NHS 5% deposit scheme.

Just around the river bend

Just around the bend of the River Don is Riverside Quarter by Barratt Homes. This vibrant community is located just a 10-minute drive from the city centre and has a selection of homes available to move into this year, including a fantastic two-bedroom apartment with balcony.

Available from just £184,995, the home has everything a first-time buyer or professional couple needs for city living. They’ll find an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, two double bedrooms, a shower room and utility space. Furnishing it won’t be a problem either as it comes with free flooring and a £5,000 furniture pack from John Lewis.

Escape to the country

Considering a move out of the city so you can better enjoy the best of what Aberdeenshire has to offer? Then take a look at Osprey Heights in Inverurie. The five-bedroom ‘Ballathie’ is the epitome of a modern family home and like many properties from Barratt Homes, it’s available to move into this year. It also comes with Part Exchange and you can save £2,100 on LBTT.

Downstairs, buyers will find a spacious lounge, a large kitchen/dining/family room ideal for entertaining, a handy utility room and WC. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, an en suite shower room and a family bathroom with separate bath and shower. The home is completed with a sizable garden to the rear and an integrated garage.

