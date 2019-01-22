SPONSORED: The appeal of coastal living is hard to resist…

Stewart Milne Homes is offering the dream combination of a seaside village with luxurious homes at Charleston, Cove.

The highly sought-after development is just a short distance from Cove’s historic shingle beach and cliff top walks. At just four miles from Aberdeen city centre, Cove is a popular choice for those working in the city but looking to take advantage of a more rural setting. The development is also within easy reach of the new AWPR.

Cove itself offers a selection of amenities with thriving gift shops, Sainsbury’s supermarket and cafes on its doorstep, there is also a number of local nurseries, primary school and a new, state-of-the-art £47 million academy in close proximity. Community spirit is high with two local football teams and a host of events held throughout the year, perfect for busy families.

Stewart Milne Homes has created a collection of homes that discerning homeowners will find hard to resist. A range of three, four and five bedroom homes are currently available, each property has its own characteristics and appeal but all feature spacious interiors, stunning kitchens with high specification appliances and eye-catching exteriors.

John Low, Managing Director of Stewart Milne Homes, said: “With its bustling community, fantastic amenities and short distance to the coast, it’s easy to see why Cove is one of Aberdeen’s most sought-after locations.

“It was important to our team that the quality of our homes matched the stunning location and we are proud of the new community we have created at Charleston.”

Those looking for a three bedroom home will be spoiled for choice. The three bedroom Argyll is priced from £249,995, Caplewood from £279,995 and the Corrywood is also available from £315,995. These homes all feature spacious open plan kitchens with dining areas which provide access to the rear garden through French doors. The Corrywood also features a separate utility room.

Those with a home to sell can do so in as little as 5 days with our fantastic Part Exchange service. We’ll arrange two independent valuations, provide you with a fair market price for your property and once you’ve accepted, we’ll liaise with solicitors to complete the purchase alongside the purchase of your new Stewart Milne home. No fuss, no delay, no chain.

Prices at Charleston start from £249,995 for the three bedroom Argyll. Visit our show homes and sales centre open Thursday to Monday 11am – 5.30pm.

For more information visit the Stewart Milne website.