SPONSORED: Stunning luxury park homes in rural Perthshire

Marlee Loch is an all-year-round over 50s Residential Park situated on the banks of Marlee Loch which also offers a stream and wooded area, providing an idyllic setting for your new home.

Nestled in highland Perthshire it is the perfect choice for golfers with 12 courses all within 20 miles.

The park is teeming with wildlife of all varieties, but if you want to travel out, Loch of the Lowes nature reserve is just six miles away. Pitlochry, Cairngorms National Park and the Angus Glens also offer fantastic days out.

Living on Marlee Loch will give you fishing rights to the loch. Kayaking and rowing boats may also be used on the loch with open water swimming on offer for the really brave.

Marlee Residential Park Homes are designed to cater for the over 50s on a private residential secure development. Open all year round, these residential homes offer all the comfort and luxury you would expect, whilst there is plenty to do in the local area. The homes are built by leading park homes manufacturers Willerby, giving you the widest possible choice.

Seaton Estate is proud to have the best designed homes in today’s market, these homes offer luxury living in a popular Perthshire location. All homes are fully furnished, built to the highest level of quality and require minimal maintenance leaving you time to enjoy life.

There are four homes to choose from starting from the Hazelwood (pictured below) with its multitude of bay windows throughout letting light cascade in, every room has been designed to be practical as well as stylish.

Next would be the Charnwood (pictured below) with its feature inset windows striking against the cool, modern exterior. As you enter, it exudes characteristic charm that and makes you want to explore further. The designers at Willerby have really thought about your comfort but not compromised on style.

Last but by no means least we have the Delamere, this home has character and distinction with impressive features and opulent textures thought-out. It’s a home for relaxing, for entertaining and for enjoying. And, of course if you’d like to personalise your home – you can! The interior designers have created a luxurious home that feels light, airy and totally unique. The thoughtfulness of how the home flows created a home that most of us can only dream about, but all of us deserve. It’s a contemporary home with traditional touches that would make you the envy of your neighbours.

The fourth choice you have would be the Acorn Lodge, which is the newest addition to the Willerby Family. The acorn Lodge offers exceptional space and style, available with full residential specification, the acorn lodge definitely has an exclusive feel.