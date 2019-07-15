SPONSORED: Quality you have to see to believe at Bancon Homes

Bancon Homes is recognised as one of North East Scotland’s foremost home building brands, building quality homes for over 30 years.

Their unrivalled reputation for quality affirms Bancon’s pride in their homes, promising “You’ll be as proud of living in it as we have been creating it.” With quality you have to see to believe, Bancon Homes exceeds expectations.

They create great value, stylish homes and impress buyers with little touches provided as standard, from award winning kitchens with Siemens appliances to USB points, built-in wardrobes and plenty of storage. A choice of Porcelanosa tiling and sanitary ware like heated towel rails, contemporary taps and large showers makes every home bespoke.

Each Bancon Homes development across Aberdeen city and shire has its own characteristics, from country dwellings set in idyllic woodland to city and semi-suburban locations. Bancon has a range of homes to appeal to everyone from first time buyers or families to downsizers.

Bancon Homes developments currently include:

Lochside of Leys in majestic Royal Deeside

Set in the heart of Royal Deeside, Lochside of Leys, Banchory is just a short drive from Aberdeen. Nestled within a secluded woodland setting, they have a stunning new range of three, four and five bedroom homes to choose from.

The beautiful neighbourhood at Lochside of Leys has excellent amenities close by, perfect for families or anyone who wants to call this little slice of tranquillity home.

The Roses at Eden- the edge of the city

The Roses at Eden presents a wonderful opportunity to live in the heart of a new and exciting community, while the cosmopolitan attractions of Aberdeen are just a short journey away.

This beautiful development is located behind Cocker’s Roses on the edge of the city and boasts outstanding views over Aberdeen’s leafy skyline to the sea in the east, and southwards over the mature woodland of the Den of Maidencraig.

The range of high specification two, three and four bedroom homes at The Roses at Eden will have something to interest discerning homebuyers.

Visit the Sales and Information Centre, opposite Dobbies Garden Centre, open Friday to Monday 10am-5pm and Thursdays 10am-7pm.

Kinion Place, Aberdeen

At Kinion Place families can have the best of both worlds – close to the great outdoors but with the city on your doorstep. Plus, you’ll get a choice of superb quality two, three and four bedroom contemporary homes.

One of their happy buyers said, “I think it is a good development and will mature well, it will be an amazing home for any family.”

Two impressive showhomes showcase Bancon’s unsurpassed quality and style, the spacious three bedroom Argyll and the stunning four bedroom Rosehill.

The beautiful Larch four bedroom detached villa is ready now to be a family’s forever home, with a saving of £10,000, flooring and turf included or part-exchange for a current property (Terms and Conditions apply). Find more information here.

With you every step of the way

Financing and purchasing a home can be a daunting prospect but Bancon Homes have a range of services to help:

The Assisted Sales Service can help sell the buyer’s current home and applies to selected Bancon Homes developments and selected plots.

Free impartial mortgage advice is available from Bancon’s team of specialist mortgage advisors who have access to a wide range of lenders and mortgage rates.

The Help to Buy (Scotland) Scheme is a Scottish Government scheme to help homebuyers purchase a new build home from Bancon Homes with as little as 5% deposit.

Bancon Homes Part Exchange Scheme is as easy as 1,2,3 and provides new buyers the peace of mind and security of an assured sale.

Whether it’s the first step onto the property ladder or a dream move to your forever family home, Bancon Homes are with you every step of the way.

For more information on Bancon Homes developments and services, visit the website or visit one of the Sales and Information Centres on site.