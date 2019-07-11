SPONSORED: Offers over £79,995: One bedroom ground floor flat in Inverurie

3 Muirland Cottages is a self contained ground floor one bedroom flat in the popular town of Inverurie.

Forming part of a traditional granite building, the property benefits from gas central heating, double glazed windows, well presented rooms and exclusive parking. It would make a truly excellent first time home.

Description

The accommodation on offer comprises an entrance hallway, shower room fitted with a 2 piece suite with separate shower enclosure, and an inviting lounge boasting generous proportions and space for both living and dining furniture.

There’s also a dining kitchen fitted with a stylish selection of base and wall storage units, and a lovely double bedroom providing a splendid outlook towards the rear.

Outside to the rear is a large shared drying green along with an exclusive section of garden. This is laid to lawn with a section of patio.

There is also a large outhouse and shed with power. The property features parking which is located to the rear.

All quality floor coverings, blinds, curtains and light fittings will be included as part of the sale, along with the integrated white goods.

Key details:

One bedroom

Self contained entrance

Exclusive parking

Gas C.H & D.G.

Excellent first home

EPC D rating

Contact: Enquire online or on 01224 456789.