SPONSORED: Offers over £164,995: Three bedroom flat in Aberdeen

8 Duthie Court is a self-contained three bedroom flat with garage on a tree-lined street in the west end of Aberdeen.

Description:

Entrance Hallway: Leading to all internal accommodation the hallway houses a cupboard which houses the boiler and electric meter. Further storage cupboard.

Lounge: Exceptionally spacious main public room with large rear facing bay window; fireplace with gas supply and alcoves. Radiator and television point. There is ample space for dining table and chairs.

Kitchen: Fitted kitchen with wall and base units, coordinating work surface; stainless steel sink with mixer tap; under unit washing machine; free standing fridge freezer and cooker (all of which are available if required). Radiator and front facing window.

Dining Room/Bedroom 3: Currently used as a dining room, this room is versatile and would make an ideal third bedroom. Rear facing window overlooking the lawn area. Radiator.

Bedroom 1: Exceptionally spacious double bedroom overlooking the rear. Benefiting from triple built in wardrobes; ceiling coving and radiator.

Bedroom 2: Further spacious double bedroom with front facing aspect; fitted with full length built in wardrobes and radiator.

Bathroom: White three piece suite comprising WC; wash hand basin and bath with shower fitted above; splash back tiling; sink in vanity unit; vinyl flooring; radiator and opaque front facing window.

Garage: Garage with up and over door providing off street parking.

Outside: There is a well maintained shared lawn area to the rear with stone wall providing a high degree of privacy. Shared drying green to the front.

Key details:

Private garage

Shared lawn

Adaptable third bedroom

Located in Mannofield

Spacious rooms

Contact: Wilsone & Duffus on 01224 251100.