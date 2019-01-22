SPONSORED: Offers over £145,000 – Two bedroom flat in Dyce

21 John Street is a two bedroom executive ground floor flat with private parking, in the popular suburb of Dyce.

Description:

Entrance Hallway: Welcoming entrance with security entrance handset, electric meter cupboard, smoke alarm, four piece light fitting, two storage cupboards, radiator, laminate flooring.

Lounge: A bright, front facing room decorated in neutral tones. TV point, radiator, 3 piece light fitting, laminate flooring. Sofas and wall unit available by separate negotiation. Attractive glass door leading to the kitchen.

Kitchen: Modern fully fitted kitchen with slate floor tiles. Hotpoint fridge/freezer, single oven with hob, splash back tiling, front facing window with venetian blind. Washing machine and blinds to remain.

Master Bedroom: Well proportioned, rear facing double bedroom with built in wardrobe. Carpeted and decorated in neutral tones, large window with vertical blinds and curtains. Radiator.

Double Bedroom: Rear facing bedroom with built in wardrobe, carpeted and decorated in neutral tones, large window with vertical blinds. Radiator.

Bathroom: Modern bathroom with aqua paneling and white three piece suite with concealed WC and sink. Rainfall shower over bath, waterfall taps, silver heated towel rail.

Outside: To the rear of the property is a private car park, with allocated space for the property. Shared drying area.

Key details:

Private parking

Excellent first time or buy-to-let property

Floor coverings, light fittings, blinds and curtains included

Gas central heating

Close to AWPR

Contact: Wilsone & Duffus on 01224 251100.