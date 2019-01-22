SPONSORED: Offers over £145,000 – Two bedroom flat in Dyce

21 John Street is a two bedroom executive ground floor flat with private parking, in the popular suburb of Dyce.
Description:
Entrance Hallway: Welcoming entrance with security entrance handset, electric meter cupboard, smoke alarm, four piece light fitting, two storage cupboards, radiator, laminate flooring.
Lounge: A bright, front facing room decorated in neutral tones. TV point, radiator, 3 piece light fitting, laminate flooring. Sofas and wall unit available by separate negotiation. Attractive glass door leading to the kitchen.
Kitchen: Modern fully fitted kitchen with slate floor tiles. Hotpoint fridge/freezer, single oven with hob, splash back tiling, front facing window with venetian blind. Washing machine and blinds to remain.
Master Bedroom: Well proportioned, rear facing double bedroom with built in wardrobe. Carpeted and decorated in neutral tones, large window with vertical blinds and curtains. Radiator.
Double Bedroom: Rear facing bedroom with built in wardrobe, carpeted and decorated in neutral tones, large window with vertical blinds. Radiator.
Bathroom: Modern bathroom with aqua paneling and white three piece suite with concealed WC and sink. Rainfall shower over bath, waterfall taps, silver heated towel rail.
Outside: To the rear of the property is a private car park, with allocated space for the property. Shared drying area.
Key details:
- Private parking
- Excellent first time or buy-to-let property
- Floor coverings, light fittings, blinds and curtains included
- Gas central heating
- Close to AWPR
Contact: Wilsone & Duffus on 01224 251100.