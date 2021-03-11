SPONSORED: Let Stewart Milne take the stress out of buying your first home

They say there are few things more stressful and intense as buying property and that’s been especially true for the first time you do it – until now.

The experts at Stewart Milne understand that there’s so much to learn during the house-buying process that they have made buying a home in their brand new Countesswells development easier than ever.

The sales team will take you through every step of the process, explaining everything and ensuring you are happy with all the decisions.

They’ll also show you the properties available in Stewart Milne’s two Countesswells neighbourhoods, Regency Place and Jubilee Walk, which between them feature homes from two to five bedrooms.

Assistant sales manager Tanya Fowlie said: “For all of our customers, but first time buyers in particular, our experienced sales consultants want to support and guide them through the buying process, reassuring them at every step.”

“Buying your first home is such an exciting time and we want them to focus on the personal touches, like choosing your kitchen or flooring, while we take care of the rest.”

One of the most important things available to first time buyers is the First Home Fund.

Run by the Scottish Government, it helps first time buyers get on the property ladder by giving them up to £25,000 (as an equity loan) to help pay their deposit.

The buyer needs to provide 5% of the purchase price as a deposit and have agreed a mortgage of at least 25% of the cost. But you don’t need to pay the money back to the government until you decide to sell the home.

You can also take advantage of Stewart Milne’s 5% deposit match to help bring the amount you need to save down a wee bit and possibly help unlock better rates with the lender.

Every Stewart Milne home comes complete with AEG integrated appliances, fitted wardrobes, bathrooms, en-suites and cloakrooms fitted with high quality vanity units, solid wood doors, slabbed patios and much more.

And if you need help furnishing your brand new house to help give it that homely feel, you can use your £2021 John Lewis voucher, courtesy of Stewart Milne Homes.

The developers will make sure the outside of your house looks as great as the inside, thanks to free turfing and 1.8m of fencing around your garden, offering privacy to relax and enjoy a socially-distanced spring drink with loved ones.

Stewart Milne even makes sure the floors are covered – literally! They have a range of carpets and flooring for you to choose from FOR FREE and they’ll make sure it’s installed before you pick up the keys.

Already Countesswells has become a close-knit community and Tanya and her team see that only continuing as more people move into the area.

She said: “Existing residents at Countesswells are already enjoying all this special new town has to offer with its natural green space, parks and woodland on the doorstep.

“Whether first time buyers are looking to go from renting to owning, or are taking the next step to start a family, Countesswells ticks all the boxes.”

Buying a new Stewart Milne home at Countesswells will be as stress-free as possible – leaving you to figure out how to celebrate becoming a homeowner.

Find out more about buying your first home in Countesswells at the Stewart Milne website.