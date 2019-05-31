SPONSORED: Full steam ahead for CHAP Homes at Lochter

With four concluded sales already under its belt, CHAP Homes is launching the showhome at its Crest of Lochter development this weekend.

Members of the local business community attended the three-bedroom Achmore showhome’s official opening today (Friday, May 21) and the north east-headquartered homebuilder says there’s significant ongoing interest in a number of its first release plots.

CHAP Homes is building 53 two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached family houses on the Lochter site in Inverurie — just 30 minutes’ drive from Aberdeen — and first release prices range from £199,990 to £337,990.

With stunning views of Bennachie from some properties, the new development, adjacent to the Ury Riverside Park, is beside the local primary school, with the academy and the town centre just a short distance away.

Christine MacDonald, Crest of Lochter sales advisor, said: “These contemporary homes are impressive inside and out.

“Externally, charcoal grey windows and doors complement grey feature stone, lending, a crisp, modern finish.

“And inside each property will be built to a particularly high specification, including quality-fitted Roca Spanish bathrooms and en-suites, together with German Nobilia kitchens with integrated modern appliances.

“With early sales and reservations under our belt, we continue to welcome plenty of visitors to the site keen to find out more about the fabulous specification on offer.

“And, of course, those who reserve early can make the most of opportunities to tailor choices for their new home to fit their lifestyles perfectly.”

One of the flagship properties — the four-bedroom detached Lochbuie villa — has a porch picked out in charcoal stone.

Downstairs, as well as the large lounge and kitchen-diner, there’s a designated home office; and upstairs the master bedroom has its own dressing room.

What’s around?

For commuters, the train station and town centre are less than a mile away, while the A96 trunk road gets you into Aberdeen in around half an hour.

From nearby Bennachie to the famous North Sea coast, if you love the outdoors, you’re truly spoilt for choice.

And you’re in luck too if you love great food and drink: nearby eateries include the Kilted Frog delicatessen in West High Street, the renowned Fennel Restaurant, the Porterhouse Steakhouse at the Thainstone Centre, and nearby Formartine’s, set in stunning woodland at Haddo Estate.

And to make choosing a move to Crest of Lochter even easier, we’ve put together a short list of just some of the other things to do with friends and family in and around the town.

Get active

The Garioch Sports Centre has loads on for both adults and kids. Activities for youngsters include football, squash, badminton and judo.

Get outdoors

One of the most popular starting points to explore nearby landmark Bennachie is its visitor centre.

With its large car park, toilets, gift shop and refreshments, the centre tells the story of the hill and its heritage, the people who used to live there as well as the wildlife that makes the area its home today.

Play away

From Hoodles Playbarn in nearby Oldmeldrum to the Skyline Trampoline Park, you’ll never be short of ideas for things to do with the wee ones, whatever the weather.

Saddle up

The Cabin Equestrian Centre offers classes and hacking with qualified instructors for children four-years-old and up.

The showhome is open Thursdays to Mondays 11am to 5pm (except Sunday, when it’s open noon to 4pm).

For more information, visit the CHAP Homes website, call Christine on 07920 138574, or email cmacdonald@chap.co.uk