SPONSORED: Fixed price £59,995: One bedroom flat in Aberdeen

6 Wood Street is a one bedroom ground floor flat in a traditional granite building located in the popular residential area of Torry in Aberdeen. Although it needs some modernisation, it offers great potential to a buyer.

Description:

Entrance Hallway: Leading to all accommodation and housing two storage cupboards with overhead storage with one housing the electric meter and one housing the water tank. Telephone point and carpet.

Lounge: Well proportioned lounge with large, south facing window which overlooks the garden. Ceiling coving; carpet; electric fire and shelved cupboard.

Kitchen: Fitted with wall and base units; coordinating work surface; stainless steel sink with newly fitted washing machine; free standing fridge freezer and cooker which are all included in the sale. Rear facing window; vinyl flooring.

Bedroom: Exceptionally well proportioned bedroom located to the front of the property, fitted with an abundance of fitted wardrobes; carpet and wall mounted electric heater.

Shower Room: Immaculately presented shower room comprising white WC; wash hand basin and separate shower cubicle; aqua splash back paneling; extractor fan; pvc ceiling paneling with down lighters; ceramic floor tiles with under floor heating and heated towel rail.

Outside: Externally there is a shared drying green laid to lawn with a further area of garden pertaining exclusively to the property. There is an exclusive outhouse offering storage space together with a shared cellar. Further to the cellars there is a shared loft area which is accessed by the rear of the building.

Key details:

Well proportioned flat

In need of modernisation but with potential

Shared and exclusive outside areas

Outhouse for storage

No through traffic on the street

Contact: Wilsone & Duffus on 01224 251100.