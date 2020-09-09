SPONSORED: Escape to the coast with a dream new home in Charleston, Cove

Swap Aberdeen city for coastal living at Charleston in Cove – the established development of three and four bedroom homes offers the best of both worlds.

With a historical shingle beach and village high street, Cove has everything you need for idyllic coastal living. Conveniently, it’s also just minutes away from Aberdeen city and the AWPR bypass.

Whether you need to travel to the North or South of the city for work, or simply want to be close to its amenities, it’s ideally located.

Plus, with the Charleston housing development, you don’t have to sacrifice on luxury to gain more space and access to the outdoors.

The development of three and four bedroom high specification homes from Stewart Milne Homes is a truly stylish way to experience Cove.

You’ll be joining a well-established community and moving into a new-build home designed to offer the perfect combination of space, comfort and style.

Here’s a sneak peek at one of the remaining dream new homes still available to buy.

This spacious three bed end-terrace home offers contemporary, open-plan living – and the best thing is, it’s ready to move into!

215 The Belvoir comes complete with flooring throughout, AEG integrated appliances and a fully turfed and enclosed garden.

You’ll be able to move in and instantly feel at home thanks to its high standard of finish.

Downstairs, the dual aspect living space includes a dining room with French doors leading into a private garden.

Meanwhile, upstairs, the master bedroom is a luxurious space boasting fitted wardrobe, ensuite shower room and a Juliet balcony.

Other key features include:

Fitted wardrobe in second bedroom

Well-appointed family bathroom

WC/cloakroom on ground level

Concealed laundry zone

Furniture available by separate negotiation.

215 The Belvoir is now open as a View Home so make an appointment to experience this fantastic home for yourself. The Belvoir is £264,995.

In addition, it’s now available with a 5% mortgage deposit contribution to help you make your dream new home a reality.

Or, if you have a home to sell, speak to Stewart Milne Homes about its fantastic Part Exchange service.

It is also included in a fantastic competition to win a brand new BMW for Christmas! Simply reserve a home before the 6th December and you could be in with a chance of winning. Click here for more information.

There are also other three and four bedroom homes still available from £264,995 at Charleston, Cove.

So what are you waiting for? Book a viewing to really experience the magic of 215 The Belvoir and Charleston, Cove, for yourself.

Contact Stewart Milne Homes’ friendly sales consultant Carol on 0845 026 7837 to make an appointment or find out more.