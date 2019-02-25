SPONSORED: Buy your first home at Charleston, Cove

The appeal of coastal living is hard to resist, and Stewart Milne Homes is offering the dream combination of a seaside village with luxurious homes at Charleston, Cove.

The highly sought-after development is just a short distance from Cove’s historic shingle beach and cliff top walks. At just four miles from Aberdeen city centre, Cove is a popular choice for those working in the city but looking to take advantage of a more rural setting. The development is also within easy reach of the new AWPR.

Cove itself offers a selection of amenities with thriving gift shops, Sainsbury’s supermarket and cafes on its doorstep, there is also a number of local nurseries, primary school and a new, state-of-the-art £47 million academy in close proximity. Community spirit is high with two local football teams and a host of events held throughout the year, perfect for busy families.

Stewart Milne Homes has created a collection of homes that discerning buyers will find hard to resist. A range of three, four and five bedroom homes are currently available, each property has its own characteristics and appeal but all feature spacious interiors, stunning kitchens with high specification appliances and eye-catching exteriors.

If you are a first time buyer looking to take that all important first step on the property ladder and purchase a new home, then Stewart Milne Homes offer everything you need to make that step as stress free and cost effective as possible. We know how hard it can be to save for that all important deposit, that’s why we can offer you 5% deposit match. We can also pay your LBTT and legal fees!

Our beautiful homes come with a fantastic specification of finish. Most feature open plan kitchen/dining areas that open directly into the private rear garden through French doors, and as all homes come with turfed front and private rear gardens they are ready to enjoy from the day you move in.

You will also have the opportunity to tailor your new home, selecting from a range of contemporary kitchen styles, bathrooms and tiling from Porcelanosa that complement the quality interiors.

The upstairs of each home is just as impressive with built in wardrobes and family bathrooms, complete with vanity units and mirrors.

As if this wasn’t enough all our homes also include:

Solid wood doors

Elevated ceiling heights

High specification integrated appliances

Under cupboard kitchen lighting

Brushed steel down lights

Outside lights and much more

The best part is that all these details are included in the price of a Stewart Milne home so it’s ready to move right into and there is no need to find the extra cash to finish your new home.

As a first time buyers you are likely to need furniture for your new home but having invested all your savings in the deposit might find this hard. At Stewart Milne Homes we can give you up to £5000 to spend furnishing your new home!

So what are you waiting for!

Prices at Charleston start from £249,995 for the three bedroom Argyll. Visit our show homes and sales centre open Thursday to Monday 11am – 5.30pm.

For more information visit stewartmilnehomes.com