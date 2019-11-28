SPONSORED: Black Friday deals will get you moving to a new Barratt home

Looking for a new home in Aberdeen? With something for everyone, look no further than Barratt Homes’ popular developments across Aberdeen city centre, Inverurie, Countesswells and Bucksburn.

Save thousands by taking advantage of exclusive Black Friday deals, including price reductions and a range of incentives such as free flooring, LBTT paid and Part Exchange. But you’ll have to be quick, offers are only available until 5pm on Sunday 1st of December.

Riverside Quarter, Bucksburn

Plot 21 at Riverside Quarter is a modern 2 bedroom apartment just 10 minutes from Aberdeen city centre.

Presenting great value for money, you can take advantage of Part Exchange, free flooring and £299 LBTT paid available this weekend.

The spacious apartment could be yours from £159,995 and comes with an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, a master bedroom with an en suite shower room and a balcony.

Looking for something bigger? Get moving to plot 13, the ‘Lauriston’ townhouse with a £9,000 discount, free flooring, Part Exchange and £3,399 LBTT paid.

This trendy 3 bedroom home from £275,995 is spread over 3 levels, featuring a driveway, integral garage and a south facing garden.

Westburn Gardens, Aberdeen city centre

Moving up the property ladder doesn’t have to mean moving out of the city. At Westburn Gardens, you’ll find a range of 3 bedroom homes just a short walk from Westburn and Victoria parks.

Plot 161, the ‘Craig’ is available from just £239,995 with free flooring, Part Exchange and £1,899 LBTT paid! This mid-terrace home comes with over £3,500 worth of upgrades included, off-street parking and a garden.

Countesswells

You could join the new community at Countesswells with the popular 3 bed ‘Craigend’. Plot 108 was £290,995 and has been reduced to £280,995 with free flooring, Part Exchange and £3,649 LBTT paid! This semi-detached home provides a driveway, sociable kitchen/dining/family home and a master bedroom with en suite.

Or why not check out plot 121, the 3 bed ‘Abergeldie’. which is ready to move into from £264.995. For this weekend only you could take advantage of a £5,000 price reduction, Part Exchange, free flooring and £2,849 LBTT paid.

This end-terrace home features an open-plan kitchen/dining room, master bedroom with en suite shower room and a south facing garden.

Osprey Heights, Inverurie

Plot 324, the impressive 4 bedroom ‘Cullen’ at Osprey Heights in Inverurie was £359,995 and has been reduced to £339,995 – saving you over £20,000! That’s not all, reserve by the 1st of December and you can also take advantage of Part Exchange and free flooring.

This detached family home features a spacious lounge, large kitchen/dining/family area, 4 double bedrooms and a handy computer room.

When buying with Barratt Homes, every property comes with an unrivalled 10-year structural warranty and two-year fixtures and fittings warranty as standard.

The home-buying process can also seem daunting and at a time of year when no-one wants added stress, that’s where Barratt Homes’ expert Sales Advisers come in. The award-winning team will take care of all the little details to ensure the move-in process is as stress-free as possible.

What are you waiting for? Don’t miss these Black Friday offers!