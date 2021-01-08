Offers around £135,000: Spacious flat’s well connected despite ‘village feel’ of setting

Our life is filled with different milestones, such as learning to drive, getting married, starting full-time work and entering adulthood. But one milestone that really stands out is flying the nest and buying your first home.

You have the opportunity to start afresh, find a lifestyle that suits you perfectly, meet new people, and the list goes on. It also gives you the freedom to design your dream home with fixtures, colour schemes and furnishings that you adore above all.

Katie Townsend, a despatch controller at Babcock Helicopters, purchased 32 Millside Road, Peterculter, a decade ago after leaving the parental home.

She was delighted to start a brand new chapter, especially in the thriving community where her two-bedroom apartment is based, describing the locals as “very friendly”.

“The flat was the first home I had bought for myself 10 years ago,” Katie, 32, said.

“My best friend had lived in the flat above me so I knew the building, the surrounding area and the people around Millside very well.

“It is a beautiful area with landscaped gardens and a fruit orchard, which comes into bloom every summer. Approaching Millside, you can stop and pick some fresh fruit.

“Minutes away on foot is the Deeside Way where you can take a walk, run or a cycle, either towards Duthie Park or out towards Banchory through the countryside.

“As for Peterculter as a whole, it has a quiet village feel to it. However, it also has the benefit of fantastic transport links with quick and easy access on to the AWPR and the South Deeside Road, which takes you directly into the city centre.”

Peterculter also benefits from cosmopolitan dining, including a popular family-run Italian restaurant, a wide variety of boutique shops, pubs and cafes, a primary school and a community centre.

When it comes to Number 32 itself, it boasts just as many perks and is in an immaculate, move-in condition.

On entering the ground-floor apartment, the welcoming and spacious hallway – with fresh neutral décor and quality wood laminate flooring – provides access to all accommodation.

This includes a lounge set on open plan with the dining room. The room is well proportioned, adorned with contemporary furnishings, and provides a fantastic space for relaxing and socialising with friends, family and loved ones, when we are allowed to do so once more.

There is also a well-equipped kitchen overlooking the front of the building, with plenty of appliances and units that have been thoughtfully planned to provide an excellent range of storage.

Storage space can also be found in multiple other rooms throughout the property.

Katie added: “The living room in Number 32 provides a large space for relaxing and formal dining.

“I’ve particularly enjoyed spending time in this room over the years with my friends and socialising. And more recently, playing with my two young children – 19-month-old Jacob, and Lucas, who is five months old.”

The remaining accommodation includes two double bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes and a contemporary family bathroom. The bathroom was completely renovated in recent years with a modern, fresh feel.

Future occupants will not only benefit from this but also the versatile bedrooms, one of which could be used as a study or office for home-working purposes.

From older couples to young professionals, Katie believes the flat would be suited to a large selection of the demographic due to its “prime location on the ground floor”.

She is now looking to relocate due to the recent addition of her young boys, however, she will miss Number 32 greatly, where she has made many memories.

The apartment also enjoys a good location set back from the main thoroughfare, overlooking a grassed area and mature trees to the front.

There are also communal grounds that are all well maintained with shrubbery beds and trees with ample residents’ and visitors’ parking.

Contact the owner on 07540 181188 or Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636.