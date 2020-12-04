Space, character and a beach just a walk away for offers over £250,000

Rhoda Duguid had three requirements when searching for her dream home – it must have plenty of space, character and be set in a lovely location.

So after catching a glimpse of 33 Main Street in Newburgh over 15 years ago, the music instructor was sold instantly.

Rhoda relocated to the desirable three-bedroom dwellinghouse with her partner in 2004, after falling in love with a line up of its features.

The 59-year-old said: “I love the beach just being a couple of minutes away.

“There’s a fabulous local shop right across the road and, with the new bypass, my commute to my schools in Cults is only 25 minutes.

“It also has a nature reserve on the edge of the village within easy walking distance from the home – and amazing coastal walks.

“The local golf club and inn serve fabulous meals and are a pleasure to visit as well.”

The village is ideal for families and couples of all ages. As for Number 33 itself, its interiors would be equally as impressive as its location for a multitude of home buyers.

The property is entered through a good-sized hallway, which leads on to all further rooms. This includes the cosy sitting room and the large lounge, where occupants will be able to take advantage of its feature fireplace, ample space for dining and access to the rear garden.

The lounge has been Rhoda’s favourite space over the years as it is “ideal for entertaining”.

“The enormous lounge is fantastic, particularly over the festive period as there is plenty of space for all the family and visitors,” Rhoda added.

“And it also accommodates my piano where I can teach pupils from home when required.

“However, the spacious dining kitchen is probably the main hub of the house as we seem to spend a lot of time in there too.

“But all in all, every room’s proportions are very generous.

“I love the space on offer throughout the house and I’m sure anyone visiting would think the same.”

The dining kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units and has a large front-facing window.

Completing the ground-floor accommodation is the versatile study room, which could be refurbished and used as an additional bedroom, nursery or playroom, and the bathroom, which is fitted with a three-piece suite. Heading upstairs, the landing provides access to all further accommodation.

You’re met with two double bedrooms, both of which are a great size and benefit from built-in storage.

The final double bedroom is located to the rear of the property and also provides ample space for free-standing furnishings.

Completing the first floor is the shower room, fitted with a contemporary three-piece suite.

Speaking on who she believes the desirable home is best suited to, Rhoda said: “Either a family or a professional couple could really spread out in this house in my opinion. I have found the study invaluable over the years, especially while working from home for the majority of this past year.

“I have installed a new shower room upstairs and a new kitchen, as well as completely renovated the main lounge.

“These renovations have enhanced the home even more and add to its appeal.”

Outside, there is a shared garden laid with granite chips, paved pathways and drying poles for ease of maintenance.

There is plenty of space for alfresco dining and outdoor entertaining with friends and family. Number 33 also features an extensive loft, providing excellent additional storage space.

Despite the fact that Rhoda is looking to relocate, she is eager to remain in the Newburgh area given how much she has enjoyed staying in the community over the years.

“I’m in that stage in my life where I’m looking to downsize,” she added.

“However, I would love to stay in the area.”

Contact Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565 or the owners on 07769 925319 or 07730 841513.