Seven-bedroom north-east home comes with state-of-the-art stable and acres of land

This impressive seven-bedroom detached family home comes complete with around 8.6 acres of ground and a state-of-the-art stable block.

The land provides a quiet rual setting for this property – perfect for escaping to the country.

The addition of the stable block, with it’s own additional accommodation makes this home perfect for any equestrian enthusiasts.

The house itself has been modernised and extended by the current owners to the highest of standards, creating an extremely spacious family home with a luxurious finish, with many added extras including under-floor heating on the ground floor and ceiling fans in all bedrooms as well as the sun lounge and gallery sitting room.

Key Facts

Address: Beechgrove, Tillery, Udny, Ellon, AB41 6SE

Accomodation: Seven bedrooms, five living rooms and six bathrooms

Property size: 683m2

Council Tax band: G

Find out more here

Three generous reception areas on the ground floor flow together, creating an ideal lay out for modern family life and entertaining alike. A well equipped kitchen is also on open-plan, further complimented by a walk-in pantry and utility room.

Also on the ground floor is a large home office with an outlook across the front garden, as well as a double bedroom and shower room which would serve well as guest accommodation.

The first floor is home to three particularly generous bedrooms with the lavish master suite comprising a large bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, en-suite bathroom and a stunning galleried sitting room facing onto the full-length cathedral-style window which offers a most pleasant outlook across the front garden and beyond.

An integral double garage is accessed via an electric up and over door, with double doors leading through to the adjoining workshop area.

The separate stable building offers state of the art equestrian facilities with a tack room, food prep area, dry feed store, shower room and five extrememly spacious loose boxes. The central courtyard may be accessed from both sides via secure double gates.

Ancillary accommodation is found above the stables comprising a large living and dining area on open-plan with dual aspect balconies; a well appointed fitted kitchen; generous double bedroom; second double bedroom/office; and a large shower room.

This unique package is set within approximately 8.6 acres of land, entered via a grand tree-lined driveway which sweeps up to the property. The enclosed garden to the front of the home is beautifully maintained with large areas of lawn and slate patio bordered by well-tended bushes and shrubs. Two large enclosed fields would be ideally suited to equestrian purposes and may also be separated into smaller paddocks, if desired.