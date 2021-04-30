Offers over £250,000: Retirement living it up in Royal Deeside style

The thought of downsizing for retirement may make you feel a little wary, especially if you still want the room to entertain.

Saying goodbye to the nine till five doesn’t mean you have to compromise your lifestyle, however, far from it.

You’ll probably find yourself busier than ever, once you take the leap at Number 24, Pinefield.

This modern two-bedroom pad can be found within the Inchmarlo Retirement Community, only a short drive from Banchory.

And while it may look like a lovely, if unassuming, bungalow, the inside makes for an excellent Tardis.

There’s no frumpy wallpaper or patterned carpets to be found, and you’ll probably find the grandkids are envious of your abode.

Come on in and take a seat in the lounge, which boasts French doors to the south-facing timber sun deck.

With summer just around the corner, you can enjoy coffee or Pimm’s alfresco, depending on the time of day.

The layout is perfect for entertaining, with double doors providing access to the dining kitchen.

Recently revamped, this space is the real jewel in the crown.

It boasts gleaming white cupboards which contrast nicely with the wooden work surface.

Integrated appliances complete the seamless look and include an induction hob, complete with a double oven and grill.

There is ample room for white goods within the utility area, so you won’t be pushed for space.

There is also plenty of space for a dining table, so you can chat to guests as you cook when restrictions allow visitors to the home.

Both double bedrooms are of an excellent size and come complete with fitted storage, another practicality is taken care of.

The shower room, which again has been refurbished, offers a modern suite.

Number 24 offers a wonderful lifestyle, thanks to the peaceful setting of Inchmarlo estate.

You can admire the gardens from the sun deck, and parking is taken care of with a driveway and single garage.

You don’t need to worry about your neighbours coming and going, as Inchmarlo Retirement Community is only open to people aged 55 and over.

This means you have like-minded people living nearby, who also want to relax after a lifetime of hard work.

Golf enthusiasts can take a short walk to the golf course, or you can enjoy an afternoon stroll along the River Dee.

There is plenty of support on hand should you need it, and you can receive care at home if required.

Banchory is only minutes away by car where you’ll find plenty of amenities.