Offers over £390,000: Phenomenal north-east home for families

Spacious and stylish, this generously sized five-bedroom property would make an ideal forever home for families.

Situated in Stonehaven, not only does it enjoy impressive accommodation, but also easy access to an array of local amenities.

Martin Mcvey – who is a process engineer in the oil industry – and his wife Aileen, a part-time retail worker, have lived in the property for almost two decades.

Martin, 52, said: “We moved into the property in 2001, with our children then aged three and one, on returning to Scotland after living in Australia and Qatar.

14 Malcolm’s Mount West, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Offers over £390,000

Beautifully presented five-bedroom family home in Stonehaven.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166

“It was an ideal family house for us with a very large lounge and four good-sized bedrooms, with plenty of storage space. And this is still the case today.

“As for the area, it is very quiet, which has been ideal for us over the years.”

Aileen, 55, added: “Malcolm’s Mount West is within walking distance of the local primary and secondary schools, as well as the railway station, several shops and excellent venues for food and drink.”

Inside, the accommodation boasts fresh and neutral decor, creating a bright and calming ambience throughout.

It comprises formal dining room, open-plan dining kitchen, well-proportioned lounge with balcony and master bedroom with en suite shower room. There is also a family bathroom and four further double bedrooms, providing ample space for furniture.

Aileen said: “We are both huge fans of the large, well-equipped dining kitchen area as we enjoy cooking and entertaining friends and family.”

Martin explained the upstairs lounge is great, too, having provided “a comfortable space that is perfect for catching up on TV programmes and reading in peace”.

The property benefits further from an extensive driveway, double garage, and rear garden with patio area and shed.

“The house is ready to move into,” Martin said.

“It is a brilliant family house, as it is spacious with plenty of room for children, friends and pets without getting in each other’s way.

Aileen added: “We are downsizing as we no longer need all the space. But Martin and I plan on staying in Stonehaven as we love the town and the surrounding area.”