Offers over £290,000: Old-mill charm and sea views come as standard

If waking up to sea views has been a long-time dream of yours, then this charming Aberdeenshire property may be the one you will want to call home.

Occupying a tranquil setting within substantial garden grounds, Nethermill, near Downies, Portlethen, a three-bedroom detached house, enjoys an idyllic coastal location with panoramic views towards the North Sea.

Full of character, the former barley mill retains many of its original quirky features, which may appeal to those looking for something a little bit different.

Situated in the popular suburb of Portlethen, the spacious abode is only a short drive away from the south of Aberdeen city and all its amenities.

This house could particularly appeal to those working in offices at Altens, Tullos and Badentoy – when Covid restrictions lift, of course.

Families with young children may also be interested in this generously-sized property, which is close to both primary and secondary schools.

Recreational facilities, including a bowling green, swimming pool and golf course, are also nearby.

The property’s elegantly proportioned lounge enjoys a peaceful rear aspect and provides access to the bright and sunny conservatory.

And if your idea of relaxing after a long day of work is cosying up with a cuppa and reading a novel, then the conservatory alone may make you want to invest in this property.

Enjoying panoramic views of the open countryside and sea, the spacious room could also be used as an additional dining room.

The kitchen is comprehensively equipped with a range of high-gloss wall and base-mounted units and provides ample space for a small dining set.

With an opaque window to the side, the ground-floor shower room is fitted with a white two-piece suite with a separate shower enclosure.

A double bedroom, which could also be utilised as a family room or a study, completes the ground-floor accommodation.

A carpeted staircase leads to the upper hallway which provides access to the remaining accommodation.

There are two further well-proportioned double bedrooms with stunning views, one of which also benefits from a built-in wardrobe and centrally located en suite shower room.

Further enhancing the upper-floor accommodation, the property’s family bathroom is fitted with a white three-piece suite.

The house, which has been modernised, benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and ample storage facilities.

It’s currently on the market at offers over £290,000.

Set within extensive garden grounds with an abundance of mature trees and colourful shrubs, a particular feature of the garden is the original mill wheel, which adds to the charm and character of the property.

The house’s large driveway to the front provides ample parking for several vehicles and access to the large, detached garage.

The large garden grounds surrounding the property are well maintained and provide a high degree of privacy.

Contact: Andersonbain on 01224 626244.