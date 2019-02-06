Offers over £99,000: Two bedroom flat in Bucksburn

150 Auchmill Road is a spacious two bedroom self contained ground floor flat within easy reach of Aberdeen city centre and the airport.

Description:

Entrance hallway: A UPVC front door gives access to a bright vestibule whereby the entrance hallway is accessed through a partially glazed wooden door. Freshly painted with new neutral carpets, the hallway gives access to the lounge, bedrooms, dining room and kitchen and bathroom. Decorative light fitting, radiator, alarm panel.

Lounge: This generously proportioned room overlooking the front of the property offers a bright, airy atmosphere. Feature fireplace with gas fire, neutral new carpet, light fitting, radiator, smoke alarm. Vertical blinds and curtains to remain.

Kitchen: A bright, rear facing kitchen with a range of co-ordinating wall and base units. Whilst in need of some modernisation, it is in good order throughout. Storage cupboard housing newly fitted Ideal combi boiler. Stainless steel sink and drainer, light fitting, radiator, linoleum flooring. Zanussi freezer, Hotpoint washing machine and Creda tumble drier along with window blinds to remain.

Dining room: A handy space with ample room for a table and chairs, or could be used as a second sitting room. Decorative light fitting, radiator, linoleum flooring.

Master bedroom: Large double bedroom with patio doors to the rear. Neutrally decorated with freshly laid carpets, this room also boasts large double mirrored wardrobes and built in shelving unit. Light fitting, radiator.

Double bedroom 2: Another large double bedroom, this front facing room is bright and airy. Neutrally decorated, freshly laid carpets, radiator, light fitting.

Bathroom: This well-proportioned room benefits from a newly installed 3 piece bathroom suite comprising WC, wash hand basin and bath with electric Mira shower. Opaque glazed window to the rear, mirrored cabinet, towel rail, storage cupboard, radiator, light fitting.

Outside: To the rear there is a small garden space with two outdoor storage units pertaining to the property, access gained from walkway to the side of the building. On street parking is available very close by.

Key details:

Self contained flat

Small garden with storage units

Large rooms

Newly fitted carpets, flooring, curtains, blinds, white goods and lighting included in the price

Contact: Wilsone & Duffus on 01224 251100.