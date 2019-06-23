Offers over £975,000: Exquisite five-bedroom Aberdeen home ideal for entertaining

Occupying a large mature site and offering a fantastic level of accommodation, this house would be ideal for families who like to entertain guests.

Located in Milltimber, this five-bedroom detached house may be one of the most luxurious properties on the Aberdeen property market just now.

Owner Hamish Milne, business growth specialist and managing director of HAM Enterprises, said: “It ideally suits a big family and it’s a great entertaining space.

“My favourite room is the open plan kitchen and living area.

“It’s nice, open, free and you can communicate with everybody from the kitchen to the living room.”

The ground floor accommodation further comprises of generously-sized kitchen with a raised breakfast bar, smart dining room, drawing room and a double bedroom.

Hamish said: “Both study and lounge are south-facing and enjoy excellent views of the garden.

“They’re nice big airy rooms.”

Alt Na Braigh, 265 North Deeside Road, Milltimber

Description: Spacious five-bedroom detached family home in Milltimber.

Lounge: Generously-sized room benefiting from west and south-facing bay window.

drawing room: Ideal for entertaining.

Master bedroom: Large room which benefits from an en suite shower room.

Bedrooms: Four further well-proportioned double bedrooms.

Bathroom: Stylish bathroom fitted with a shower as well as a bath. Further shower room.

Outside: Granite chip driveway leading to the garage, north garden with a patio area and an extensive south garden with a shed.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400

The bay windows incorporate double French doors opening to the extensive garden.

On the first floor, there’s a spacious master bedroom, which benefits from a walk in dressing room and an en suite shower room, two further double bedrooms, shower room and a bathroom fitted with a four-piece suite with a bath and a separate shower. There’s an additional double bedroom on the property’s top floor.

The house benefits from a north garden with a patio area and a garage as well as an extensive south garden.

Hamish said: “The property’s got a lovely stream at the back garden.

“The property is a short distance from the Old Deeside Railway.

“The house has got a potential for developing a conservatory. It could be added to the front or the back of the property.”