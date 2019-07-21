Offers over £625,000: Unique Aberdeen home built with love

Falling in love with its tranquil West End setting, Eric Duncan and his wife Barbara built their own unique home more than three decades ago.

Now looking to downsize the retired couple are hopeful they’ll be able to stay in the same area they’ve called home for so long.

Eric said: “The house and gardens are just far too big for the two of us now.”

The beautifully designed five-bedroom property would be perfect for those looking for a unique house in a rural-like location within the prestigious West End area of Aberdeen.

Eric thinks his house would be ideal for “a family or people with young children”.

He said: “The house is ideally suited for everything. The location is perfect. It’s near the city centre but also near the country as well. We had a baby deer in the garden this year.”

Eric’s favourite room of the immaculate property must be his lounge.

He said: “The lounge was specially designed to look different. I wanted it to be different from anywhere else.”

187 Springfield Road, Aberdeen

Description: Five-bedroom spacious house which is located within the popular West End area of Aberdeen.

Lounge: Very spacious, bright and sunny room.

Dining kitchen/Family area: Generously sized open plan are. The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units.

Master bedroom: Well-proportioned double bedroom with a lot of storage space.

Bedrooms: Four further double bedrooms, one of which is currently utilised as a study.

Bathroom: Two bedrooms benefit from en suite shower rooms and there is a further stylish family bathroom.

Outside: Front, side and back gardens with two patio areas ideal for al fresco dining.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400

The large dining kitchen and breakfast room are fitted with an extensive range of base and wall units with co-ordinating work surfaces.

Eric said: “We knocked down the wall to make the whole kitchen area open plan 10 years ago. We like it much better now.”

There is also a beautiful sun lounge ideal for relaxing, master bedroom with an en suite shower room, four further good-sized bedrooms, one of which is currently utilised as a study, and two further stylish bathrooms. The property benefits from a large back, side as well as front garden.

Eric said: “We have a patio at the back and at the front as well. I used to grow my own potatoes in the garden.”