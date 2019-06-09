Offers over £599,000: Peaceful living in the idyllic north-east countryside

With character and views aplenty, it’s easy to see why the Ferreira family fell for Mayfield.

Located in Coull near Aboyne, the five-bedroom country home offers panoramic views in all directions, complete with extensive gardens to match.

It has proven to be the ideal place for Joel and Emma to raise their four children, Nate, 13, Josh, 11, Austin, 8 and six-year-old Phoebe.

Joel, who is an engineer, and Emma, a digital illustrator, had always enjoyed the countryside, and since moving up to the north-east from England had fallen in love with the Deeside area.

Along with Penny the Maltese, the family have spent seven happy years making cherished memories at the property.

“We were just stunned by the house when we first saw it,” remembered Joel.

“It was in the most beautiful spot and just immaculate on the inside.

“It was exactly what we were looking for and we felt lucky to find it when we did.

“Since then we’ve learned that the property itself dates back to the 1800s where it started life as just a two-roomed bothy with a cowshed alongside.

“It became derelict and the roof had fallen in until the previous owners decided to renovate it.

“They did a fantastic job using local architects and craftsmen who managed to carefully retain a lot of the original features and add some great new ones.”

Mayfield, Coull, Aboyne

Description: Five-bedroom four-reception room country home with a modern interior and stunning views

Main Lounge: Stylish and spacious with a large windows overlooking the garden

Kitchen Diner: Bright and modern with a fantastic vaulted ceiling and space for a dining table

Master bedroom: A generous double bedroom with walk-in wardrobes and a modern en suite bathroom

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: All of a good size with great views and fitted storage

Family Bathroom: Fitted with a white three-piece suite and separate shower enclosure

Garden: Large driveway and detached double garage. Approximately four acres of land split into paddocks and gardens

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01330 824646

Although the house was in spotless condition, Joel and Emma were keen to make their own mark on the place and decided to extend again.

Using the same local builders, they added a large bright porch and separate guest cottage which is ideal for visiting family or a holiday rental.

This guest annex is included in the sale and matches the high standards seen in the main house, with two bedrooms and plenty of open-plan living spaces.

Set in approximately four acres of land, Mayfield offered the Ferreira family their own slice of Royal Deeside and they have certainly made the most of it.

“The kids absolutely loved having so much space to roam about in,” said Joel.

“There is even a nearby stream and wooded area which they have spent many an hour playing in.

“It’s also great for peaceful walks and country cycles which we do as a family, but only a short distance from Aboyne for more conveniences.

“We are moving abroad which is really exciting for us as a family, but I know we are all going to miss this house greatly.

“Deeside has become our home and our favourite place in Britain.”