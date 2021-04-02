Offers over £590,000: Number One proves to be a real chart-topper

If you’re in search of a family home that has the wow factor, look no further than Number One, North Ythsie.

This stunning four-bedroom pad is rather special, from the quirky verandah to the impeccable style throughout.

Not only are you surrounded by countryside, but this swanky property also sits within 1.2 acres of beautiful gardens.

Found just outside the lovely village of Tarves, near Ellon, Number One would suit those in search of a more rural lifestyle. But living in the countryside doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the latest trends, for the current owners have made sure that this house will never go out of style.

From underfloor heating to modern appliances, all you need to do is cross the threshold and make yourself at home.

The vestibule is currently in use as an office, meaning you don’t need to lose a bedroom in order to work from home.

This space leads to the family room/library, which is a fantastic room for both entertaining and relaxing.

Grey and neutral tones mean you can appreciate the scale and a built-in media unit will enable you to cut the clutter.

There is ample room for dining furniture, meaning you can enjoy a family dinner with ease.

You’re spoilt for choice, however, as there is also an impressive lounge which boasts dual aspect over both the front and rear.

A fireplace with a wood burner completes the cosy feel. Head on through to the German “Leicht” designer kitchen, which offers a Range cooker, integrated oven, and numerous other integrated appliances, including a wine cooler.

You can enjoy dinner with a view, and stylish French doors provide access to the gardens.

For those who love to cook or simply to organise, you’ll fall in love with the shelved pantry. There’s even a utility room, so practicality is taken care of.

The master bedroom can be found on this level and comes with two dressing rooms and an en-suite.

Upstairs, you’ll find a sizeable landing that overlooks the family room.

It is currently in use as a seating area, but would also lend itself to a study or reading nook.

There is a bedroom on the mezzanine level, again with a dressing room and en-suite.

The remaining two bedrooms are both of good size and offer built-in storage, alongside beautiful views.

Completing the accommodation is the family bathroom, which has a bath and over-head shower.

Outside, the landscaped grounds have been immaculately maintained, and there is a patio complete with a hot tub.

There is a further patio area adjacent to the verandah, plus a double garage, outbuildings and greenhouse.

Number one is on the market at a fixed price of £590,000.

Contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.