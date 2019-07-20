Offers over £585,000: Beautiful secluded home with self-contained wing

This private, spacious property offers a large garden and an exceptional self-contained wing.

Dating back to around 1860, Hazelgrove is a bright beautiful home offering both modern and traditional charms. It is situated in the peaceful coastal town of Inverbervie, 10 miles south of Stonehaven.

The front garden of this property is fully enclosed by stone walls and wrought iron railings with impressive double iron gates, leading to a private and secure property.

The home opens into a small vestibule just off the entrance, leading to a wide hallway with tall ceilings and ornate detailing along the walls.

Just off the entry lies the living room, decorated with large bright windows and the original elaborate fireplace, with two cosy seats attached.

An office sits besides the living room that has potential to be another bedroom for a large or growing family. The bright window and tiled fireplace hint at the history of the building.

Across the hall lies the formal dining room with pine paneling and a decorative chandelier, making the perfect setting for a dinner party. It leads to the self contained wing of the home which features a separate kitchen, bathroom, drawing room and bedroom which could be ideal for hosting guests.

Hazelgrove, Montrose Road

The large kitchen and sun lounge act as the main base of this home with bright, natural light. The kitchen is light and airy with a modern island, traditional farmhouse sink and a multi fuel stove.

The sun lounge features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, a wood-burning stove and is the perfect place to relax and entertain. The sun lounge leads to a tiled stone patio with plenty of room for seating.

Moving upstairs to the mezzanine floor lies another bedroom and bathroom. The double bedroom features an original fireplace and has easy access to the bathroom, which features a large claw-foot bath.

The upper landing of the property features four bedrooms and one spacious family bathroom.

The master bedroom is large and open with a stunning view into the garden. The high ceilings in the room are set-off with a delicate chandelier. Two of the bedrooms are large doubles featuring tall windows, and bright natural light, while the third is currently being used as a dressing room.

The family bathroom is set to impress with a free standing bath, separate shower enclosure and topping it off is another fireplace, which is perfect for cold winter nights.

Hazelgrove also features a wide range of outhouses all providing outdoor storage, and is set within grounds of over one acre.

With the idyllic location of this private home, it is perfect for families. With seven bedrooms and multiple entertainment areas this house is easily worth the asking price.