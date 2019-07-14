Offers over £570,000: The perfect balance of country and city living

After falling in love with 157 North Deeside Road from the get-go, Ian and Anne Sommerville have spent 15 years calling the desirable property their home.

Situated in the sought-after area of Bieldside, the four-bedroom detached dwelling house boasts an array of impressive features both inside and out.

Property owner Ian, a retired university professor, and his wife Anne, a retired early years practitioner, believe the location is convenient and provides a tranquil living environment.

Ian, 68, said: “The first thing both of us noticed was the sense of light and space available as soon as you step inside, which continues throughout the whole property.

“It offers a fantastic balance of country and city living because the area is peaceful, yet there are so many local amenities and convenient bus routes close by.”

Inside, the well-proportioned property offers exceptional accommodation.

Anne, 68, said: “My favourite room is the master bedroom because it has its very own rooftop patio and outstanding views of the surrounding landscape.”

Inside, there is also a modern kitchen, lounge, family room, dining room, bathroom fitted with three-piece white suite, and three further versatile double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

The property also has an extensive patio area, a double garage and rear garden.

Ian said: “The patio is great for outdoor dining, while the rear garden is extremely manageable and provides access to the old railway line, which makes for a scenic walk along Deeside.”

Anne added: “The two of us have loved living here but we’re relocating to Edinburgh to be closer to family.

“If we could pick up this property and take it away with us we definitely would.”