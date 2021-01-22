Offers over £548,000: Unique family home bestows bolthole bliss

From the stunning gardens to the original features, it’s not difficult to fall in love with Mill of Towie.

As the name suggests, this former mill, which was built in 1710, can be found at Auchterless near Turriff.

Complete with four bedrooms and an annexe above the garage, it offers the perfect rural escape.

Owners Jane and Kevin Cooke had no intention of moving to the area, before Kevin spotted Mill of Towie in a newspaper.

It took just one look for the couple to know they had found their dream home, after crossing the threshold in 2006.

And despite spending time away from their rural bolthole due to Kevin’s work in the oil industry, the family have always considered Mill of Towie home.

But with the kids all grown up, Jane and Kevin have made the difficult decision to sell up and move closer to their grandchildren.

“The kids were teenagers when we moved here, and they’re actually quite upset that we’re selling the family home,” said Jane.

“But this is a house that needs children in it.

“We moved from just outside Methlick, and we weren’t even considering this area.

“We had no intentions to move out in this direction. Kevin took one look at Mill of Towie and that was it.

“I was equally as enthusiastic because it’s such a unique property.

“We knew there was no way it would come back on the market, and the style really appealed to our taste.”

Despite its age, Mill of Towie is not a listed building – giving owners complete freedom.

Accommodation is spread over five levels, and traditional features can be found throughout.

A lovely lounge and office/games room is on the ground floor, ideal for home working.

The family room, shower room and sunroom are on the lower mezzanine level, while the dining kitchen is on the lower ground floor.

The kitchen is particularly impressive and includes an island, two walk-in larders, beautiful oak worktops, a Belfast sink and oil-fired AGA.

“The guy who renovated the mill really took his time, there is so much attention to detail,” said Jane.

“We love our kitchen, and prior to Covid, we could easily have dinner for 25 people.

“One of the wood-burning stoves was imported from Canada. If the Canadians don’t know how to combat the cold, who does?

“We also love the sunroom because it gets the sun throughout the day – it’s a lovely room to spend time in.”

The master bedroom and en suite bathroom is on the upper mezzanine level, while another three bedrooms and family bathroom are on the first floor.

Further accommodation is provided thanks to an annexe above the garage, which offers a studio, shower room, bedroom and workshop.

Not content with maintaining a beautiful home, Jane and Kevin got to work in the gardens.

Mill of Towie sits in 3.75 acres and even includes a walled garden with vegetable plots, greenhouse and a lovely cobbled courtyard area.

“We both love gardening. If we’re having a salad we can pick what we like from the garden,” said Jane.

“We’ve got a lot of fruit trees, blueberries and blackcurrants. You name it, it’s there.

“We have a small rose patch as well – it’s pure enjoyment.

“The community here is lovely, and Turriff has that old-school village feel. Everyone talks to each other.

“There’s a little part of me that questions if we should move at all, because we’re so sad to go.

“But Mill of Towie is a family home, it needs kids running about the place.”

Contact Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263.