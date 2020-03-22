Offers over £530,000: Luxurious, well-proportioned five-bed home in north-east town

With attention given to every aspect of luxury living, this stunning five-bedroom home is the height of sophistication.

Situated in the prosperous town of Inverurie, the interiors have been redecorated and upgraded to an incredibly high standard throughout.

4 Riverside Park, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie

Five-bedroom home with luxurious and well-proportioned accommodation.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263

Owners Kevin, 48 – a materials and logistics manager – and club manager Ashley Wilson, relocated to number four after “loving everything about the home”.

“We moved into the property in the summer of 2010 with our children Lewis, Bradley and Ben,” Ashley, 44, said.

“There were so many amazing things about it, including the size, Davidson Park being located across the road, and it had the extra space that we needed.”

With regards to the area, Inverurie houses an excellent health centre, cottage hospital, several large supermarkets, a swimming pool and community centre, as well as golf, tennis and hill walking.

Ashley said: “Inverurie is a self-sufficient town, it has sports centre, a swimming pool, supermarkets and a busy town centre with an array of shops and boutiques.

“This, along with the home’s superb accommodation, makes it ideally suited to a young family with children.”

Inside, there is a sleek dining kitchen, sun room with high ceilings, spacious lounge, games room, and a master bedroom with en suite shower room.

Ashley says her favourite spaces are the “kitchen, sun lounge and dining room”.

“I absolutely love the open-plan areas. They’re great for entertaining.

“For the men, they spend a lot of time in the games room.

“And in recent years, I have grown to love our main bathroom with the standalone bath. It’s a lovely feature for the room – and sheer heaven for a little motherly time out.”

There are also four further well-proportioned bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.

Externally, there is a large driveway offering ample off-street parking, double garage, and extensive garden with patio area, which is ideal for al fresco dining.

Ashley said: “We are relocating as the children are getting older and starting to do their own thing.

“Kevin and I believe it’s a good time to downsize overseas.”