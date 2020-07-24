Offers over £525,000: North-east farmhouse for sale with outdoor pool, sauna and hot tub

This four-bedroom farmhouse nestled in the heart of Aberdeenshire could be the perfect new home for those who love a hot tub and a sauna.

Situated in 2.97 acres of land, including a walled garden and orchard, this U-shaped steading boasts it’s own outdoor pool, sauna, hot tub and shower.

A bothy with full planning permission, a dutch barn, four dog kennels and three more bothies are all included with the property which is being marketed at offers over £525,000.

Meikle Ley is reached via a private drive through mature woodland, around half a mile off the main Aberdeen to Alford Road.

The property is being marketed is a perfect family home with four bedrooms, two living rooms and three bathrooms. The total floor space in the home is 232m2.

The ground floor features a lounge, an office, and the fourth bedroom – currently being used as a library. An open plan kitchen dining space is adjacent to the conservatory which leads outside. The ground floor also features a shower room and toilet as well as a good-sized utility room.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, with the master boasting an ensuite and views over the garden.

According to the home report, the original property was construction around 120 years ago, with substantial reconstruction and extension process taking place in 2009. The conservatory was added in 2016.

All areas of the property were listed as category 1 – meaning no immediate action or repair is needed.

To view the property, and find out more, visit the ASPC website.