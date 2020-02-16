Offers over £515,000: True Victorian-style luxury in north-east town

If living in luxury is what you’re after, then you’ll love this five-bedroom Victorian-style home.

Situated in Kintore, the desirable property has been brought back to life by husband and wife Greg – a 46-year-old business development director – and Susan Allanach.

The Manse, 6 Forest Road, Kintore, Inverurie

Impressive Victorian-style home with extensive driveway, garage and rear garden.

Having sourced and refurbished all the main, original features, the pair – along with their two daughters Erin and Emily – have relished the past eight years spent in their dream home.

Primary school teacher Susan, 46, said: “I love decorating, so Greg and I were eager to get our teeth stuck into in a new project with The Manse.

“It had everything we were looking for, which includes large rooms, a friendly community and beautiful surroundings.

“There are also a wide variety of local amenities situated close by, such as supermarkets, a butcher’s shop, eateries and schooling.”

Greg, Susan, Erin and Emily moved into the home in 2012 and got straight to work with renovating the interiors.

Susan said: “The house was initially built in the 1900s. But over time, it lost its attractive period features.

“So, Greg and I redecorated just about everything and worked hard to put in its old features once again. This included us sourcing old fireplaces, cornicing, door handles and cast iron radiators. However, although these have been restored, the rooms have a stylish modern twist.”

Inside, there is a welcoming entrance hallway, attractive lounge, utility room, kitchen, family room and dining room, which are all of an exceptional size.

Upstairs, you’ll find a stylish family bathroom, master bedroom with en suite, and four additional double bedrooms providing ample space for free standing furniture.

“I think a space that comes out on top for me is the kitchen,” said Susan.

“It has a lovely country-style feel to it, which I love.

“As for Greg, he built his very own garage outside. This will be incredibly handy for future occupants too!”

The house benefits further from a spacious driveway and impressive rear garden.

Susan said: “It’s definitely best suited for families.

“We’re sad to leave. But our family have horses, so we’re looking for a property close by with more land.”